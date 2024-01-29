Who are all the celebrities mentioned on Nicki Minaj’s diss track, ‘Big Foot’ to Megan Thee Stallion? Complete list explored 

Nicki Minaj recently released a new single titled Big Foot, on January 29, 2024. The track, in the latest in a long line of barbs being traded back and forth between Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion, mentions the latter directly, referencing the new single HISS by her:

"This little beggin’ wh*** talkin’ ’bout Megan’s law/For a free beat, you can hit Megan raw. If you a ghost writer, Pardi in Megan jaw/Shots thrown but I still ain’t let Megan score."

Megan Thee Stallion was not the only target of the new track by Minaj, with the rapper. In the above quote, Jon Pardi is also mentioned. Other celebrities mentioned in the new track include Gayle King and Kylie Jenner.

More on Nicki Minaj's new track and the celebrities mentioned in it

Nicki Minaj has mentioned several celebrities in her new track, Big Foot. In the midsection of the track, she mentions Gayle King, Kylie Jenner, Lupe, French Montana, and Future in the first half, singing:

"You was lyin' to the Queen, then you went lyin' to the King, Gayle..Kylie kicked you out and made you stumble to the car.. Mm, yeah, sorta like French..What a Fiasco, Lupe..Future made you pay (Haha)."

Minaj then continues on to mention Pardi again, followed by Tory Lanez, Moneybagg, DaBaby, Carl Crawford and G-Eazy, singing:

"She wanna Pardi with DaBaby while rub**** on Tory toupe..I guess she needed Moneybaggs for them Trey Songz..She G-Eazy, Carl made her crawl for it."

The full list of artists mentioned in Nicki Minaj's Big Foot track is given below:

Gayle King

Kylie Jenner

Jon Pardi

Lupe Fiasco

DaBaby

Tory Lanez

Trey Songz

Moneybagg

G-Eazy

French Montana

Carl Crawford

The latest round of the feud between Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion started after Stallion released Hiss on January 26, 2024. The track contains reference to both Minaj's previous barbs and more controversially, her husband Kenny Petty in relation to Megan's Law, a federal US law that requires s*x offenders to register with the state they are living in for public safety:

"These h*es don’t be mad at Megan , these h*es mad at Megan’s Law,”

Kenny Petty failed to register as required by said law when he moved with Minaj to California in 2020 for his 1995 case of first-degree attempted *rape* and was consequently placed under house arrest for 120 days for violating his probation.

While the feud has recently heated up between the two rappers, it began further back in 2020, reportedly after the two had a falling out over Minaj's collaboration with Cardi B, who was not on good terms with Stallion at that time.

Megan Thee Stallion has yet to respond to Nicki Minaj's new single but the feud between the two seems to be moving forward at an accelerated pace. Only time will tell where the drama between the two goes from here.

