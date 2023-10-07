"After that album he probably needs to": Internet reacts as Drake announces break from music amid health issues 

Drake, the Canadian rapper and singer announced that he has decided to take a hiatus from music to focus on his health in an episode of Table for One on Sirius XM's Sound 42 on October 6, 2023. The rapper said in the episode (which he hosted) that he "probably won’t make music for a little bit,” adding that he needs to "focus on my health."

A few hours later, he released his long-anticipated album, For All the Dogs, as per Page Six.

Many fans reacted to the God's Plan rapper's sudden decision, with some even sarcastically justifying it by making fun of his new album.

Fan jokes about the quality of the new album and the hiatus. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Drake decides to take a break from music to focus on health

Drake, also known as Drizzy or champagnepapi, hosted an episode of his show Table for One on Sirius XM’s Sound 42 which came out on October 6, 2023, a few hours before he released the For All the Dogs album.

Expand Tweet

In the clip, he talked about his health problems and his hiatus from music. He announced:

"I probably won’t make music for a little bit. I’m going to be real with you. I need to focus on my health, first and foremost, and I’ll talk about that soon enough. Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life."

Drake also spoke about his stomach-related issues in particular, adding that he intended to make it better before coming back, as per The New York Post:

"I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach. I’m just saying what it is. So, I need to focus on my health, and I need to get [that] right, and I’m going to that."

Drizzy concluded the discussion of the hiatus by saying that he had "a lot of other things that I would love to focus on" and continued:

"So, I’mma lock the door in the studio for a little bit. I don’t even know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or so, maybe a little longer."

Fans reacted to Drake's decision to take a break and focus on his health after the new album release. Many netizens supported his decision, while some took the opportunity to make fun of his new album.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Canadian rapper has been on the It's All A Blur tour since July 2023. The tour is supposed to wrap up on October 9, 2023, as per his official website.

About Drake's new album

Expand Tweet

On October 6, 2023, Drake dropped his eighth studio album, For All the Dogs which features guest appearances from J. Cole, 21 Savage, SZA, Lil Yachty, Yeat, and more, as per XXL.

It offers 23 tracks and Drizzy said he was "very proud" of the new album in Friday's episode of Table For One on SiriusXM. The Canadian rapper also added that he was "grateful that any of you all are still interested in even listening to what the boy's go to say."

As per USA Today, the album follows two releases he made in 2022, Honestly, Nevermind an LP, and Her Loss for which he collaborated with 21 Savage. Drizzy first teased that he had an upcoming album on the way, back in June as part of the rollout for his poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything, A Stream of Consciousness by Kenza Samir and Aubrey Graham.