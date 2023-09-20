7 best Uma Thurman movies to watch ahead of The Kill Room

Fans of Uma Thurman are expectantly waiting for The Kill Room as it hints at a rather intriguing premise. In the upcoming movie, a hitman somehow ends up becomes an avant-garde sensation thanks to an ingenious money laundering scheme.

Well-known stars, such as Joe Manganiello and Samuel L. Jackson, will star alongside Thurman in the movie that will hit the theatres on September 28, 2023. From the trailer, it seems like this movie will be the perfect blend of dark themes and comedic elements.

The Kill Room is the latest title in Uma Thurman's long list of interesting projects. Over the years, she has acted in many movies that have helped catapult her career and establish herself as a capable actor who can do justice to any role.

Pulp Fiction, Les Misérables and 5 other Uma Thurman movies that cement her status as a well-rounded actor

1) Pulp Fiction (1994)

There is no doubt that this iconic film helped put Uma Thurman on the map. Directed by Quentin Tarantino, it features a well-written story that connects different people's lives with ties to the Los Angeles underworld. Uma Thurman plays the role of Mia Wallace, the wife of a crime boss.

This movie is regarded as one of the best films ever made for many reasons. The plot is extremely engaging, and the stellar cast did an excellent job bringing the interesting characters alive onscreen. Not to mention, it achieves the perfect balance of humor, action, and romance.

2) Beautiful Girls (1996)

Uma Thurman fans with soft spot for rom-coms should put this film on their watchlist. In this movie, directed by Ted Demme, the story focuses on a group of friends who come together for a high school reunion. They are all suffering from their woesregardingf relationships and life in general.

Uma Thurman plays the role of Andera, cousin to Stanley Womack who owns a local bar. Funny and heartfelt, it is a great watch when you don't want something too heavy or emotional. Apart from Thurman, look out for Natalie Portman, who does a wonderful job portraying the endearing Marty.

3) Gattaca (1997)

Andrew Niccol's directorial debut, the film stars Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke in the lead. The story is set in a dystopian future where genetics dictate people's lives. A genetically inferior man by the name of Vincent assumes the identity of another to pursue his dream.

The thing about science fiction movies is that they often fall flat if the plot isn't well thought out, but this film is successful in keeping the audience intrigued from the very start. Powerful acting and a thought-provoking screenplay make this movie a must-watch.

4) Les Misérables (1998)

Adapting a highly-regarded classic novel is no easy feat, but director Bille August was able to do just that. Based on Victor Hugo's work, it stars the versatile Liam Neeson in the lead. He plays the role of Jean Valjean, who struggles to lead a normal life after spending time in prison.

Uma Thurman plays the role of Fantine, a single mother doing her best to provide for her daughter. The beautifully adapted movie is heavy on emotions, but it is still one of those movies that everyone should watch at least once.

5) Dangerous Liasons (1998)

Set in pre-Revolution Paris, the movie directed by Stephen Frears has plenty of drama and deceit to keep you hooked. Glenn Close dons the role of Marquise Isabelle de Merteuil, and John Malkovich plays Vicomte Sébastien de Valmont. Both are morally grey characters, and they plot to ruin the lives of others for their personal gain and amusement.

Close and Malkovich have great chemistry, and watching their characters interact onscreen is a treat. Uma Thurman plays the role of Cécile de Volanges, the fiancée of Merteuil's ex. An interesting narrative with compelling dialogue makes this a must-watch, especially for movie lovers who enjoy historical dramas.

6) Tape (2001)

Shot on camcorder, this movie directed by Richard Linklater, is set inside a motel room. The story focusses on two friends, Vince (Ethan Hawke) and Jon (Robert Sean Leonard), who reminisce about the good old days. Eventually, the topic steers to Amy (Uma Thurman), Vince's ex-girlfriend.

Vince then accuses Jon of forcing himself on her and gets his confession on camera. Vince then reveals that Amy is joining them for dinner, whose arrival leads to confusion, tension, and fights.

There is little else to distract the viewer in this movie, which means that all the attention is on the three main characters. And thankfully, the leads do not disappoint. The tension is high, and the audience never knows what to expect. If you are looking for a good movie to keep you guessing, this is the one to watch.

7) Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Listing the best Uma Thurman movies without mentioning Kill Bill would be impossible. Thurman plays the role of The Bride, aka Black Mamba. A former assassin, she loses her unborn child and wakes up in a coma after a group of highly trained assassins and their leader try to kill her. She goes on a rampage when she wakes up and vows to get her revenge.

This one is a visual masterpiece by Quentin Tarantino. Uma Thurman's portrayal of "the deadliest woman in the world" is so captivating that you won't be able to look away. Plenty of violence, expertly choreographed fights scenes, and intriguing characters help make this movie extremely entertaining.

If you are a fan of Uma Thurman, add these exciting titles to your must-watch list.

Catch the premiere of The Kill Room, which will be released in theatres on September 28, 2023.