''I like the idea of going out on top'': Quentin Tarantino opens up on quitting filmmaking after The Movie Critic

Quentin Tarantino is undoubtedly one of the most iconic American directors in modern cinema. His films usually have an abundance of gore & violence, intellectual dialogues, extreme profanity, and a ton of pop-culture references. Fans and critics enjoy his style of storytelling and he has been accoladed with several honors over the years.

Unfortunately, the director has hinted at quitting the movie-making business several times in the past. Currently aged 60, in a recent interview with Baz Bamigboye of The Deadline, Quentin Tarantino claimed that his upcoming film titled The Movie Critic will be his curtain call.

He said:

"It’s just time. It’s just time to go out. I like the idea of going out on top. I like the idea of giving it my all for 30 years and then saying, ‘OK, that’s enough.’ And I don’t like working to diminishing returns. And I mean, now is a good time because I mean, what even is a motion picture anyway anymore? Is it just something that they show on Apple? That would be diminishing returns.”

Why is Quentin Tarantino quitting the movie-making business?

Quentin Tarantino recently confirmed that his upcoming film The Movie Critic will be his final film. But he also said that was quite interested in making a TV show.

He said:

“No, I could do a TV show. I didn’t say I’m going to go into the night darkly, all right? I could do a TV show. I could do a short film. I could do a play. All kinds of things I could do, but I’ll probably just be more of a writer."

Tarantino truly believes that movies are meant for cinematic release and not on streaming platforms:

"Well, I’ve always thought that. And they eventually get to television. I saw a lot of them that way. I’m probably going to be doing the movie with Sony because they’re the last game in town that is just absolutely, utterly, committed to the theatrical experience. It’s not about feeding their streaming network."

He further stated:

"They are committed to theatrical experience. They judge success by asses on seats. And they judge success by the movies entering the zeitgeist, not just making a big expensive movie and then putting it on your streaming platform. No one even knows it’s there.”

He then gave the example of Ryan Reynolds regarding this topic. He said that even though there is news that the actor has starred in a particular film, it felt like there was no proper record of the film's existence:

"I haven’t ever talked to Ryan Reynolds’ agent, but his agent is like, ‘Well, it cost $50 million.’ Well, good for him that he’s making so much money. But those movies don’t exist in the zeitgeist. It’s almost like they don’t even exist."

What was Quentin Tarantino's last movie?

Quentin Tarantino's last movie titled Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, was released in 2019.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film's synopsis reads:

"Actor Rick Dalton gained fame and fortune by starring in a 1950s television Western, but is now struggling to find meaningful work in a Hollywood that he doesn't recognize anymore. He spends most of his time drinking and palling around with Cliff Booth, his easygoing best friend and longtime stunt double. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- the filmmaker and budding actress whose futures will forever be altered by members of the Manson Family."

The film starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie.

Poll : 0 votes