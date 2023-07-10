"I don't see that happening": Quentin Tarantino opens up on the possibilities of Kill Bill 3

In a recent interview, Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino opened up about the possibilities of a sequel to his hit film series Kill Bill. The martial arts film series starred Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu, David Carradine, Michael Madsen, and others. Kill Bill: Volume 1 released in October 2003 and Kill Bill: Volume 2 released in April 2004.

In a rapid-fire of sorts with the Flemish publication De Morgen, Quentin Tarantino touched on his love for Uma Thurman as an actor and a friend, remarking that "she's great" in his movies and "other people's movies" as well. However, he added that he doesn't see Kill Bill 3 "happening," confirming that The Film Critic would be his swansong as a filmmaker.

"I love Uma Thurman. She's great in my movies, she's great in other people's movies, and she's one of my best friends... I don't see that happening (Kill Bill 3). My last film is about a film critic, a male critic. And he plays in the 70s."

Quentin Tarantino teased the possibility of Kill Bill 3 in 2019 and the course it would take

Quentin Tarantino, during a 2019 appearance on Radio Andy, was asked by host Andy Cohen whether Kill Bill 3 would happen. He responded by saying that he had met Uma Thurman for dinner the previous night and that it was "lovely." The maverick filmmaker revealed that he had an idea of what he "would do with it" and would focus on "what's happened to The Bride since then."

Tarantino went on to add that he didn't want "to come up with some cockamamie adventure" as The Bride "has fought long and hard" and didn't "deserve that." However, he told that it would take "at least 3 years," assuring that the Kill Bill sequel was "definitely in the ether" and "in the cart."

"Well, I just so happened to have dinner with Uma Thurman last night. We were at a really cool Japanese restaurant. It was a lovely night! I do have an idea of what I would do with it. The whole thing was conquering the concept of exactly what's happened to The Bride since then. And what do I want to do?"

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood director continued:

"Cos I wouldn't want to come up with some cockamamie adventure. She doesn't deserve that. The Bride has fought long and hard. I actually have an idea that could be interesting. I wouldn't do it for a little bit though. It would be at least 3 years from now. It's definitely in the ether. It's in the cart."

Quentin Tarantino on upcoming film The Movie Critic

Speaking to Deadline at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Quentin Tarantino shared a little about The Movie Critic, his 10th and final film, revealing that it was based on "a guy who really lived and used to write movie reviews for a porno rag," quashing speculations that the film was about Pauline Kael.

Quentin Tarantino went on to disclose that the critic "wrote about mainstream movies" and he found him to be "a very good critic," adding that his works were "a cross between early Howard Stern and what Travis Bickle (Robert DeNiro in Taxi Driver) might be if he were a film critic. He also remarked that the critic was really humorous and that he was "rude as hell" and used "racial slurs."

"It is based on a guy who really lived, but was never really famous, and he used to write movie reviews for a porno rag. He wrote about mainstream movies and he was the second-string critic. I think he was a very good critic. He was as cynical as hell. His reviews were a cross between early Howard Stern and what Travis Bickle might be if he were a film critic."

He continued:

"Think about Travis’s diary entries. But the porno rag critic was very, very funny. He was very rude, you know. He cursed. He used racial slurs. But his sh*t was really funny. He was as rude as hell. He wrote like he was 55 but he was only in his early to mid-30s."

The Movie Critic is expected to be released in 2024.

