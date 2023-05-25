5 best romantic comedies like Apple TV+'s Platonic

In recent years, romantic comedies have changed quite a bit. This shift can be witnessed in the much-awaited TV show Platonic, which premiered on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, May 24.

Starring Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen in the lead roles, the show focusses on two former best friends who reconnect as they approach mid-life. As they are in different phases in their lives, their friendship is complicated and they have to find a way to stop it from consuming the other aspects of their lives.

More than romance, the show explores the deep friendship that the two leads have. Although those around them may wonder whether there is something more between the two characters, they make it clear throughout the show that they are "just friends."

In recent times, more and more romantic comedies are showcasing the friendship and bond between characters instead of just focussing on the romance angle. Fans of Platonic will be happy to hear that they are many fun and entertaining romantic comedies with the same vibe and energy that they can add to their watchlist right away.

From Fleabag to Modern Love, 5 best romantic comedies that celebrate the friendship and bonding between lead characters

1) You're the Worst (2014)

Created by Stephen Falk, You're the Worst stars Chris Geere, Aya Cash, Desmin Borges, and Kether Donohue, among others. The story is centered around two self-centered millennials who don’t believe in love but somehow seem to work and find themselves drawn to each other.

Many refer to it as an anti-rom com, but the show does emulate a lot of what makes modern romantic comedies so great to watch. The characters are flawed and relatable, they experience both the highs and lows of being in a relationship, and are constantly struggling to work out what a non-traditional relationship looks like.

2) Fleabag (2016)

When you think of romantic comedies, Fleabag may not come to mind instantly but it certainly deserves a spot on this list because the show is hilarious and has plenty of romantic elements to keep any viewer hooked.

Created and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, it follows the main character named Fleabag as she copes with life in London while also coming to terms with a tragedy.

Yes, there is romance and chemistry but most of all, this show is about the main character learning to love herself. This award-winning show is a must watch for those looking for a good laugh.

3) My First First Love (2019)

South Korea does romantic comedies really well, and My First First Love is no different. The beloved show also puts a lot of focus on the value of friendship. Starring Ji Soo, Jung Chae-yeon, and Jung Jin-young, the story is primarily focussed on four friends who end up living in one house due to certain circumstances.

First love does make up a fair share of the storyline but more than that, it focusses on the bond between the four friends. The way they support each other through ups and downs, and how they go the extra mile to make each other happy, makes this show refreshing and endearing.

4) Modern Love (2019)

Romantic comedies of the past used to have predictable storylines but modern romantic comedies have helped changed the way "love" is interpreted on-screen. Modern Love is one of the best examples of that change. An anthology with each episode featuring a different story, the show explores what love is in different forms -- romantic, platonic, self love, and more.

This romantic-comedy show is relatable and heart-warming; it reminds viewers that there are many interpretations of love and each one is precious and memorable. If you are looking for romantic comedies that you can binge all night then this is the perfect option for you.

5) Hospital Playlist (2020)

Directed by Shin Won-ho, this South Korean show stars Jo Jung-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, Jung Kyung-ho, Kim Dae-myung, and Jeon Mi-do. Hospital Playlist is centered around five doctors who have been friends since they entered medical school.

When it comes to friendship between the lead characters, this show knows what it is doing. The actors have incredible chemistry and so it is not difficult for viewers to believe that their on-screen characters have been friends for years. Also, there is plenty of romance to keep viewers invested.

If you are looking for romantic comedies like Platonic where the leads have great chemistry then look no further becuase these five shows deliver on both comedy and romance.

