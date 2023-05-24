Where was Platonic shot? Filming locations of Apple TV+'s comedy series explored

Platonic is slated to hit Apple TV+ on May 24, 2023, at 12:01 a.m. ET, CinemaBlend reported. The Wednesday comedy series is about two best friends who reconnect years after a rift and while both are going through a midlife crisis. Starring Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen as buddies Sylvia and Will, respectively, the streaming TV series has enlisted Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco as creators. Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Andrew Lopez, and Carla Gallo complete the main cast for Platonic.

Apple TV+ ordered a 10-episode series on October 15, 2020. Reports stated that the episodes would last a half-hour each. At the time of writing, details about the first four episodes are unknown. The episodes are respectively titled "Pilot," "Gandalf the Lizard," "Partner's Retreat," and "Divorce Party."

The first three episodes of the new series will hit the streaming platform on Wednesday, while "Divorce Party" will premiere on May 31, 2023. The release and title details for the remaining six episodes are not known yet.

The team attached to the new series hit the ground in May last year and set up camp primarily in Los Angeles. They called it a wrap in August. The first three episodes of Platonic are on Apple TV+.

Platonic team restricted their shooting schedule to Los Angeles only

As per IMDb, cameras started rolling for Platonic on May 9, 2022, which continued till August 8. On May 10, celebrity news agency BACKGRID snapped Byrne and Seth Rogen riding electric scooters on the streets of the City of Angels.

Several eateries, coffee shops, and neighborhoods in Los Angeles were utilized in the Apple TV+ show. Reports stated Noe Restaurant and Bar, located in the Omni Los Angeles Hotel at California Plaza, doubled as the place where the friends went to have some fun.

Described as a “classy, pre-theater option” that serves “creative, Japanese-influenced local meals, plus a late-night bar,” by Google, Noe is a top choice for diners visiting downtown LA. Other spots in the LA residential district were tapped by the Platonic team to showcase scenes related to Will’s professional life as a brewmaster.

Apart from the Apple TV+ offering, productions like Succession (2018–2023), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), Game of Thrones (2011–2019), The Last Thing He Told Me (2023), and White House Plumbers (2023), among others, were based in Los Angeles.

Platonic was also filmed at Paramount Studios, the US's second-oldest and the world’s fifth-oldest studio. Located at 5515 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038, the Hollywood studio was established on May 8, 1912.

Sequences depicting Sylvia’s garage and house were shot inside the studio, which offers two-hour studio tours. During these trips, landmarks like the Bronson Gate, the Prop Warehouse, and New York Street Backlot are shown to tourists.

There’s also a VIP tour, which lasts for more than four hours. In that, one can access the archives and backlot and enjoy a private gourmet meal in a unique studio location. While the normal studio tour is priced at $63, the VIP Tour costs $199.

There are 30 sound stages on the Motion Picture Association (MPA) member's lot. Per its website, they are 5,500-18,775 sq. ft. Projects like Barry (2018–2023), Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987–1994), NCIS: Los Angeles (2009–2023), This Is Us (2016–2022), and Community (2009–2015), among others, made these stages their home during production.

