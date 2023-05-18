Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania and 4 sci-fi movies to watch on Disney+ right now

Disney+ has so much to offer when it comes to the ever-expanding universe of science fiction. From classic masterpieces to contemporary adventures, the vault of sci-fi movies on Disney+ transports viewers to unimaginable realms, where technological wonders, extraterrestrial encounters, and fantastical possibilities unfold.

With a galaxy of iconic franchises and original series at your fingertips, Disney+ has a vast catalog of titles that are sure to delight sci-fi fans of all ages. From the Star Wars franchise to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there is no shortage of otherworldly tales on the streaming platform.

Here are five popular sci-fi films, including the recently released Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, to watch on Disney+.

1) Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (2023)

Marvel's Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is one of the most recent additions to Disney+'s ever-expanding catalog of titles. The film is set in the post-blip period of the Avengers universe. It follows Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and their family as they are accidentally forced to return to the Quantum Realm.

The family members face the villainous Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) who has taken over the Realm and plans to conquer and destroy entire timelines in the multiverse. Scott and Hope, along with Scott's daughter Cassie and Hope's parents, work together with the natives of the Realm to bring Kang down.

The film, which served as the first film in Phase Five of the MCU, gives the audience a look into the Quantum Realm and the multiverse, while simultaneously setting up the premise for future MCU films and series.

2) WALL-E (2008)

Pixar's sci-fi animated film WALL-E is an all-time beloved movie that tells the story of a lovable and curious robot named Wall-E. Set in a distant, dystopian future where Earth has become uninhabitable due to rampant pollution and waste, Wall-E is the last functioning robot left in charge of cleaning up the mess left behind by humans.

The movie follows Wall-E as he falls in love with a robot named EVE who arrives on Earth on a mission to search for signs of life. As the story unfolds, Wall-E and EVE embark on a space adventure to the Axiom, a massive spaceship housing the remnants of humanity, where they become involved in a struggle to save both humans and the Earth itself.

The film is known for its stunning visuals, heartwarming characters, and thought-provoking narrative, blending science fiction with a touching love story and social commentary.

3) Venom (2018)

Marvel's Venom recently arrived on Disney+. The film, directed by Ruben Fleischer and starring Tom Hardy in the lead role, centers around Eddie Brock, a journalist who becomes the host of the alien symbiote Venom.

Eddie's life takes a drastic turn when he investigates the Life Foundation, a corporation led by Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed), conducting unethical experiments involving symbiotes. During his investigation, Eddie accidentally bonds with the Venom symbiote, granting him superhuman abilities but also transforming him into an unpredictable anti-hero.

The movie combines elements of action, science fiction, and dark comedy, and is a fun and entertaining watch, especially the relationship between Eddie and Venom as they develop an unlikely alliance to combat greater threats.

4) Avatar (2009)

Since it was officially confirmed that Avatar: The Way of Water will release on Disney+ on June 8, it only makes sense to have Avatar on this list. James Cameron's Avatar takes place on the fictional planet of Pandora, which is inhabited by a humanoid species called the Na'vi.

The story follows Jake Sully, a paraplegic former Marine who is selected to participate in the Avatar Program. Jake's mission is to infiltrate the Na'vi and gain their trust on behalf of the Resources Development Administration (RDA). But, as Jake becomes more involved with the Na'vi, he begins to question his loyalty to the RDA and finds himself caught in a conflict between the Na'vi and the human forces.

Avatar was a monumental success, becoming the highest-grossing film of all time upon its release. It received critical acclaim for its visual achievements, immersive world-building, and compelling storytelling.

5) Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Marvel's Avengers: Endgame marked the end of the Infinity Saga and the conclusion of several characters' story arcs.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film follows the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, where Thanos wiped out half of all life in the universe using the Infinity Stones. Avengers: Endgame picks up with the remaining heroes dealing with their loss and attempting to find a way to reverse the destruction.

The Avengers, along with their allies, embark on a mission to travel through time and collect the Infinity Stones before Thanos can get his hands on them in order to undo the snap and restore balance to the universe.

While the film served as a celebration of the MCU, it also set the stage for the next phase, introducing new heroes and storylines that would continue to unfold in subsequent films and television series.

All the above-mentioned films are available to stream on Disney+.

