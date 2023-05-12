John Malkovich’s The Music Critic Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, date, venue, & more

John Malkovich, alongside violinist virtuoso Aleksey Igudesman, announced a new tour with their project, The Music Critic. It will be held from October 17, 2023, to October 28, 2023. According to the press release, it will be an evening-length event that fuses comedy and humor:

"In The Music Critic, writer and composer Aleksey Igudesman fuses the sardonic and straight-faced humor for which actor John Malkovich is renowned, with the slapstick and out-of-the-box zaniness of renowned comic duo Igudesman & Joo."

The cost of the tour tickets, which are presently on sale, is $105 plus processing fees. Visit https://www.themusiccritic.com to purchase tickets.

Antonio Lysy and Claire Wells to join John Malkovich on tour

John Malkovich and Aleksey Igudesman will be joined on the tour by cellist Antonio Lysy, who is known for founding the annual Incontri in Terra di Siena Chamber Music Festival in Tuscany, Italy, in 1989, as well as being the Professor of Cello at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Also present on the tour will be Taiwanese violinist Hsin-Yun Huang, who is known for founding the Variation String Trio with violinist Jennifer Koh and cellist Wilhelmina Smith, as well as being a faculty member at the Curtis Institute of Music.

Alongside Lysy and Huang will be Texan violinist Claire Wells, who is best known for winning the Prize for the best interpretation of a French sonata at the 2018 Mirecourt International Violin Competition.

The full list of dates and venues for the tour is given below:

October 17, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State, at Benaroya Hall

October 20, 2023 – Los Angeles, California, at Orpheum Theatre

October 21, 2023 – Dallas, Texas, at Majestic Theater

October 22, 2023 – San Antonio, Texas, at Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

October 23, 2023 – Austin, Texas, at Long Center for the Performing Arts

October 25, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan, at Filmore Theatre

October 26, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois, at Chicago Theatre

October 28, 2023 – New York, New York, at The Beacon Theatre

June 12, 2024 – Portland, Oregon, at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

John Malkovich has received numerous honors, including a Primetime Emmy

John Malkovich was born on December 9, 1953, and began his acting career with an uncredited role in the 1978 movie A Wedding. His first credited work was as the character Gary in the 1981 TV movie Word of Honor. He then made his first major theatre credit, working on the 1982 production of A Streetcar Named Desire by Chicago's Wisdom Bridge.

In 1985, the actor received his first of many mainstream critical awards, winning the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie award at the 1985 Primetime Emmy Award for his role of Biff Loman in the television movie Death of a Salesman, which was directed by Volker Schlöndorff.

John Malkovich then acted in several mainstream films, notably portraying Dr. Henry Jekyll and Mr. Edward Hyde in the 1996 gothic horror movie Mary Reilly, an adaptation of the 1990 novel of the same name by Valerie Martin.

In 2002, John Malkovich portrayed the titular character of Tom Ripley in the 2002 thriller Ripley's Game, which is an adaptation of the American writer Patricia Highsmith's Riplaid series third novel.

In 2004, John Malkovich acted in and produced the movie The Libertine, directed by Laurence Dunmore. The film depicts the life of the Earl of Rochester under the reign of Charles II.

