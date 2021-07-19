Who is Gabriella Laberge? All about the violinist who received a standing ovation on AGT with her performance of James Blunt's "Goodbye My Lover"

Gabriella Laberge is the newest contestant to impress the judges in the ongoing season of “America’s Got Talent.” The violinist left the judges in awe after performing a beautiful rendition of James Blunt's "Goodbye My Lover."

However, this is not the first time Gabriella has won over the audience. Viewers of “The Voice” would certainly remember the musician from her memorable audition for the fifth season of “The Voice France.”

Gabriella Laberge appeared on the singing reality show in 2016. She performed a unique cover of Coldplay’s “The Scientist” in the blind auditions and was selected by all four judges of “The Voice France.”

With more than 70 million views, Gabriella’s audition video is one of the most popular clips from “The Voice” selections. The singer ended up earning immense popularity through her journey on the reality show.

She successfully managed to win over her listeners once again, earning a standing ovation from all four AGT judges. Gabriella Laberge is likely to move forward in the competition.

Who is Gabriella Laberge?

Gabriella Laberge is a French-Canadian violinist and singer based in Montreal, Canada. Born on May 20th, 1993, Gabriella started playing the violin at the tender age of six. She started singing when she was just 11 years old.

Growing up, Gabriella took professional training in music, composition and recording for three years. She also learned to play guitar and piano, and currently performs as a multi-instrumentalist and vocalist.

The 28-year-old went on to perform in several stages and released her first EP “While the Oak” in 2015. She also released her first album “The Story of Oak and Leafless” the same year.

The following year she auditioned at “The Voice France.”

Gabriella Laberge rose to fame after her audition clip from “The Voice” went viral. It earned her a significant fanbase within and beyond France. Gabriella qualified for the battle rounds singing The Avener’s “Castle in the Snow.”

She is also remembered for the unforgettable cover of Twenty One Pilot’s “Stressed Out” in the live shows. Gabriella was unfortunately eliminated at “The Voice France” quarterfinals but she left the show after making a name for herself in the industry.

The singer continued to work on her self-composed songs. Her songs were also featured in TV shows like “Lance et Compte” and “Mohawk Girls.” In 2018, Gabriella signed with Polydor France and released the first single “Tu es Flou” of her second album.

In 2019, Gabriella Laberge represented France in “Destination Eurovision 2019” competition. She impressed the audience while performing her original number “Never Get Enough.”

She also released her second album “Foreign” in the same year.

Gabriella has also launched her own YouTube channel. She has already gained a lot of support on the platform and currently has more than 305K subscribers. She also has a verified Instagram account with nearly 49K followers.

Gabriella Laberge on her AGT audition

In pre-taped footage from “America’s Got Talent,” Gabriella Laberge shared that performing on the show has been a lifetime opportunity for her:

“Growing up I was watching America’s Got Talent every week so never in my life would I expect to be here. This is the opportunity of my life to chase my biggest dream which is doing music for the rest of my life.”

The performer took the judges by surprise right after hitting the first note on her violin. She was also greeted with a loud cheer from the audience soon after she began singing the initial lines of the song.

The judges were mesmerized and stood up in unison to applaud the music artist as she broke down in tears of joy. Gabriella Laberge’s full performance will be available in the upcoming episode of AGT auditions on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021.

