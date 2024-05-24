Is Selena Gomez in Bad Blood? Everyone who featured on Taylor Swift's music video

In a coalition of models and actresses, Taylor Swift did not forget to feature her best friend, Selena Gomez in the Bad Blood video. Premiered at the Billboard Music Awards in May 2015, the video shows Swift's iconic friend circle and featured Gomez as the villainess.

The Only Murders In The Building actress plays the role of Arsyn who betrays and fights the main protagonist, Catastrophe, played by Taylor Swift. As Swift prepares for revenge, 17 celebrities are featured in the video, including Kendrick Lamar and Selena Gomez. While the ending is open to interpretation, Gomez revealed an alternate ending to Bad Blood that was different from the epic showdown in the video.

Selena Gomez and Other A-listers who featured in Taylor Swift's Bad Blood

With over 15 years of friendship, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift don't have bad blood. The video opens with Arsyn and Catastrophe fighting masked attackers at a building. When the former sees the latter carrying a briefcase, she blows the powder in Catastrophe's eyes and steals the briefcase. Arsyn then kicks Catastrophe, her old ally out of the window, which leads to bad blood between them.

The Wizards Of Waverly Place alum was first seen with her best friend Swift on screen. Gomez also gave a sneak peek at the group off-screen during the shoot. The singer took to her Instagram and captioned the photo,

"behind the screens @taylorswift."

Other than The Only Murders In The Building fame star, the video also featured other celebrities in order of appearance, including:

Welvin Da Great (Kendrick Lamar) Lucky Fiori (Lena Dunham) The Trinity (Hailee Steinfeld) Dilemma (Serayah) Slay-Z (Gigi Hadid) Destructa X (Ellie Goulding) Homeslice (Martha Hunt) Mother Chucker (Cara Delevingne) Cut Throat (Zendaya) The Crimson Curse (Hayley Williams) Frostbyte (Lily Aldridge) Knockout (Karlie Kloss) Domino (Jessica Alba) Justice (Mariska Hargitay) Luna (Ellen Pompeo) Headmistress (Cindy Crawford)

Selena Gomez revealed an alternate ending for Bad Blood

Some of the members from the Bad Blood crew at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

The Bad Blood video ends with an epic showdown. As Catastrophe and her allies prepare themselves, Arsyn reappears near the end of the video with her henchwomen. In the video's last scene, Arsyn and Catastrophe come face-to-face and slap each other as the screen fades to black.

The fans were left to wonder about who won the battle between the two. Unfortunately, Gomez revealed in an interview with MTV that even she doesn't have an answer. She also added that the video was originally going to have a different ending but at the last minute, director Joseph Kahn decided to add in more action. She reported,

"It was actually funny because the video was originally going to end with us just looking at each other."

She revealed that Joseph suggested,

'I think it would be really cool if you guys just went for it."

Gomez was more than happy to have an exciting ending. She looked at Taylor Swift and said, "I love you." Swift reciprocated the love and they went on to slap each other in the video.

While not in Bad Blood, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been at each other's side and are often spotted supporting each other. Gomez also brought her little sister, Gracie to the Eras tour in 2023.