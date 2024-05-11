What Disney show did Selena Gomez act in? All about the character of Alex Russo which made the singer a teen icon

Selena Gomez has established herself as a multifaceted talent, excelling both as a singer and actor. Her journey in entertainment began at the age of 7 when she appeared on television. However, it was her role as Alex Russo in Disney Channel's The Wizards of Waverly Place that catapulted her to fame during her teenage years.

The show revolved around the magical adventures of the Russo family, with Gomez portraying Alex Russo. She also sang the theme song, Everything Is Not What It Seems. Premiering on October 12, 2007, the show ran until 2012, captivating audiences with its story set in Waverly Place, Manhattan, in New York's Greenwich Village neighborhood. The show's popularity has sparked anticipation for its return, with a new storyline slated for 2024!

Selena starred in Wizards of Waverly Place as Alex Russo (Image via Instagram/@wizardspod)

Everything to know about Selena Gomez's role in Disney show which made her a teen icon

Selena's role in Wizards of Waverly Place continues to be iconic to date (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Wizards of Waverly Place follows the life of the Russo family, which includes Alex (Selena Gomez), her older brother Justin Russo (David Henrie), and their younger brother Max (Jake T. Austin). The three wizards are seen learning magic while keeping this a secret in the mortal world. They are trained and live by their father, a former wizard (David DeLuise), and their mother, a mortal (María Canals Barrera).

While Justin appears to abide by the rules of not using magic in the moral world, Alex is the mischievous troublemaker. She is seen using magic to solve her day-to-day problems, leading to more trouble. As the show progresses, Alex goes through several personality changes and becomes much more studious and hardworking as a young magician.

The series was followed by Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie, which also shows the family on an ultimate family adventure. During a tropical vacation, Alex accidentally casts a curse on her loved ones, and the adventure begins to reverse it.

Selena Gomez to executive produce Wizards of Waverly Place sequel

To Selenators' delight, Disney announced the reboot of the popular show. Gomez clarified on Jimmy Kimmel Live that the show will have a different storyline. According to PEOPLE, the series will revolve around Justin Russo, who has left the magical world to live a normal life with his family. However, he inevitably has to return to the world of magic when a young wizard (Janice LeAnn Brown) needs his help.

Selena Gomez has also confirmed her appearance in the show as Alex Russo. However, fans may only see her in a guest role.

A picture was posted by David Deluise to mark the team's reunion. Selena Gomez posed with former co-stars David Henrie, David DeLuise, and Maria Canals-Barrera. Deluise captioned the image,

"The Russos coming back #wizardsofwaverlyplace"

The reunion follows Disney's announcement that Gomez and Henrie will serve as co-executive producers for the sequel. According to GMA, Alkaio Thiele has been cast as Roman Russo, Justin's oldest son, along with Mimi Gianopulos as Justin's wife, Giada.

The Wizards of Waverly Place immortalized Selena's role as a young witch learning her family's magic while facing common teen problems. Like Alex Russo's growth throughout the series, Selena Gomez has mastered her musical and acting abilities with each passing year. Fans eagerly await Disney's announcement of the sequel's release date.