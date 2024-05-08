What are Selena Gomez’s fans called? Singer once confused K-pop group’s fandom with her own

Selena Gomez rose to fame at an early age as she starred in Disney's famous show, Wizards Of The Waverly Place. The 31-year-old has become one of the most popular singers and even launched her beauty brand, Rare Beauty. With so many talents up her sleeve, the Calm Down singer has been able to garner a large fanbase across the world.

She is the most-followed singer and actress on Instagram (@selenagomez) with a community of 428 million fans. It is common for fans to assemble and form fan clubs for their loved celebrities, especially musicians. Selena Gomez also has a fan base name, called Selenators.

In one of her interactions on Instagram, Selena experienced a confusing moment when she mistook a K-pop group’s fandom for her own. She accidentally shared some pictures that turned out to be from the Girls' Generation's concert.

More about Selena Gomez’s fandom "Selenators"

Selena's fans are recognized as an army of selenators. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

Selena Gomez's fans proudly call themselves Selenators. While the origins of the fan base name are unclear, the singer first addressed her fans as Selenators on November 19, 2012. In a video posted by one of her fan accounts on Instagram (@rare_selenators), Selena expressed gratitude towards her fans for being nominated for People's Choice Awards, in 2012. See the full video below:

While appreciating her fans, Selena Gomez released Dream Out Loud clothing on January 19, 2014, featuring the word "Selenators" printed on the merchandise.

Her fandom was nominated in the Best Fan Club category at the 2013 Capricho Awards presentation. Selenators also bagged a nomination in the Iconic Fandom category of the 2013 J-14 Teen Icon Awards awards.

Moreover, they won the 2014 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in the category KCA Fan Army. They competed against the Arianators of Ariana Grande, the JT Superfans of Justin Timberlake, and the Directioners of One Direction. It was eventually revealed that the Selenators received the award.

Gomez's fan groups have also been vocal about their views on Hailey Bieber (who is married to Justin, who was Selena's ex-boyfriend). When the time comes, the singer has also voiced her opinion against spreading hatred. In one of her Instagram live sessions, Selena addressed the matter:

“This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to receive hate or bullying."

Selena's confusion about K-pop group’s fandom with her own

Selena's sweet gesture for her fans on Instagram turned into confusion. On February 14, 2024, she took to her Instagram account and shared a carousel of photos with her fans. Selena displayed affection towards her fans in the caption and called them:

"True valentine"

However, the singer had accidentally shared a fan photo of a popular K-pop group, Girls' Generation. Selenators quickly noticed that the picture belonged to the Korean idols and noted that they don't use lightsticks as seen in the first picture of the carousel. Regardless, her fans continued to show her support and many found the post amusing.

From a Disney teen sensation to a global pop star and actor, Selena Gomez has always been good at interacting with her fans AKA Selenators. With her rising popularity, Selena Gomez continues to inspire her fans worldwide.