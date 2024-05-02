"Mental health means so much to me"— Selena Gomez opens up about "complex relationship with social media" at Rare Beauty summit

On May 1 Selena Gomez singer spoke about mental health and her personal experiences at the 3rd annual Rare Beauty Mental Health Summit. The Love On singer hosted her first summit in October 2023 to raise money for youth mental health organizations.

The singer took to her Instagram and posted a carousel. The first photo showcased facts about the organization, including a post noting that they raised $7 million in 2023 alone. She expressed her joy and gratitude in the caption and shared,

"Mental health means so much to me."

The Only Murders In The Building star has been open about her mental health experiences and the impact of social media in her life. At the summit, the Calm Down singer also shared that she had a,

"very complex relationship with social media."

Selena Gomez Hosts The Inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez opens up about relationship with social media at the third annual Rare Beauty Summit

Selena Gomez has been on a pursuit to spread love through music and her beauty brand, Rare Beauty. Through her brand, she is bit by bit contributing to the mental health community.

Selena Gomez has been vocal about the influence of social media on her mental health and has also actively taken active breaks when she felt it impacted her health. The Single Soon singer first got exposed to social media in her adolescence. In an interview with ELLE, she shared,

"I remember when it came out, it was the weirdest thing."

Selena experienced a mixed bag of emotions as she started exploring social media and revealed,

"It would make me feel like I wasn’t good enough or I wasn’t really leading a good life or, ‘oh, everybody else did this,’ and I know it’s just very silly.

As a way to protect her mental health, Selena took a four-year break from social media and believes that it was the "best gift" she gave to herself. The singer also elaborated on the careful use of social media to advocate for mental health through her brand. Selena Gomez has now built a healthier relationship with social media and also shed light on the positive aspects of social media. She reported,

"I love being able to share a little bit of my life."

Selena's advocacy for mental health

Selena speaks about mental health and social media. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME )

The Rare Beauty Fund stemmed from Selena's advocacy and experiences with her mental health. The singer had previously revealed her diagnosis of bipolar disorder and her difficulties in finding support.

Through Rare Beauty, she is on a mission to help youth struggling with mental health concerns. At the third annual summit, she also invited U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Vivek Murthy. According to PEOPLE, they spoke about how communities and social connections pave the way for support and healing.

In 2023, the Disney alum hosted her first Rare Impact Fund Benefit in Hollywood to raise funds for her mental health organizations. At the fundraiser, Gomez spoke about her role in the organization and shared that it is,

“probably the most important thing that I've ever done.”

At the third Rare Beauty mental health summit, Selena Gomez gushed at how far the beauty brand has contributed to the mental health community. Additionally, Selena Gomez reflected on her personal experiences with social media and made sure that the team did its best through social media. The star is now looking forward to full-time mental health advocacy in the future.