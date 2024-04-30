"I Love You! Sleep Well! I Made You Steak!" — Selena Gomez shares photo of tissue paper note tagging Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez recently took to social media to post a handwritten tissue paper note accompanying a steak prepared by her boyfriend Benny Blanco.

On April 29, 2024, Gomez posted a picture of Blanco's note on her Instagram stories, tagging him and adding a white heart emoji to the photo. The note said:

"I Love You! Sleep Well! I Made You Steak!"

Gomez and Blanco went public with their relationship in December 2023, after reportedly dating secretly for nearly six months. The two have often musically collaborated for over a decade and recently produced Gomez's new song Single Soon, which came out in August 2023.

Selena Gomez via her Instagram story

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco share a love for cooking

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco don't just have a shared love for music, they have a mutual love for cooking as well.

Selena Gomez is the host of Max's Selena + Chef, which chronicled her culinary journey as she tackled a new cuisine every episode with the help of a professional chef. The pandemic-borne show took place in her kitchen and she co-ordinated with various chefs over Zoom calls.

Meanwhile, Blanco released his debut cookbook, Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends on April 30. In an exclusive interview with People Magazine, he talked about mealtimes with Selena Gomez, saying:

"It's so funny. Sometimes when you're cooking all day, you're doing all this stuff, you're just like, 'Should we just get pizza? Or should we just go get tacos?' You're writing all day. You're doing this all day. In your free time, you're just like, 'Oh my God, I'm not doing this sh*t.'"

He also revealed that his friends, family, and Gomez were all aware of his love for cooking and that the cookbook was a long time coming.

Selena Gomez is gearing up for the launch of her new cooking show titled Selena + Restaurant on Max on May 2. The show will feature her and Selena + Chef co-star, Raquelle Stevens, heading to various restaurants in Los Angeles to work with the chefs there.

According to Variety, an added twist to the show is that Selena Gomez will be trying to make a signature dish good enough to earn a place on the restaurant's menu.

Benny Blanco posted a video of him cooking the steak on Instagram

On April 29, Benny Blanco took to Instagram to film himself cooking a steak dinner for his girlfriend so he could surprise her at her work.

"I woke up early this morning and I was like, 'I want to do something nice for my girlfriend.' I was thinking, whenever I want to put a smile on her face or get laid, I just make her steak," he explained.

He then went about cooking the steak, with the added sides of crispy potatoes and a Caesar salad. He also made the croutons for the salad, quipping, “If you’re not making homemade croutons, you’re an idiot.”

Then, he packed the completed meal and made his way over to his girlfriend's house after realizing she was off work that day.

He also wrote a note on tissue paper that said “I Love You! Sleep Well! I Made You Steak!" and placed the meal and note on her bedside table, before giving his sleeping girlfriend's hand a small squeeze.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco officially made their public debut as a couple at the 2024 Emmys in January. They confirmed their relationship when Gomez replied to Instagram posts speculating about the couple in December, commenting "He [Blanco] has treated me better than any human being on this planet."