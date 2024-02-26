Benny Blanco’s “Pickle” pedicure for Selena wins over fans: "Such a sweetheart getting it on his toes"

American record producer Benny Blanco recently became the talk of the town after Selena Gomez announced they are a couple on Instagram.

Around Valentine's Day, Blanco shared the recipe for making Selena Gomez's favorite fried pickles - a recipe which went viral on TikTok and earned him praise for being considerate towards Selena's choices. However, what really won over Selenators (fans of Selena Gomez) was Blanco getting a pickle pedicure.

Connecting two and two, fans of the pair complimented Benny's efforts of getting Selena's favorite jar of pickles as a pedicure.

The pedicure, handpainted by nail artist Tahvya, features the logo from a jar of Best Maid Pickles - Selena's preferred pickle brand - on Benny's toes followed by a realistic pickle effect on other nails of the feet. Fans of the couple were quick to react to this quirky gesture:

Fans compliment Benny's pickle pedicure effort for Selena (Image via Instagram/ @nailedbytav)

Fans praise Benny Blanco's pickle pedicure

Founder of two record labels, Benny Blanco has worked with popular celebrities like Katy Perry, Rihanna, Kanye West, The Weeknd, and Ed Sheeran. He received the Hal David Starlight Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2013, and iHeartRadio Producer of the Year Award in 2017.

Selena Gomez has been very vocal about her relationship with Blanco and has also been responsive to fans about the same.

While fans of the Love On singer have been supportive of her relationship, critics often tend to show up with spiteful comments. It is anticipated that Benny Blanco’s pickle pedicure is a funny response to trolls making fun of him taking off his shoes during a date night with Selena.

As reported by Page Six, Blanco was seen removing his shoes during an NBA game in January, and this became a topic for trolls to pick up on.

Following the recent upload, fans were quick to praise Benny Blanco's pickle pedicure efforts for his beau:

Benny's handpainted pickle manicure for Selena Gomez has given fans a cute insight into their relationship. Earlier this month, both Benny and Selena shared photos of each other on Instagram to celebrate Valentine's Day.