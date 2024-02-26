7 Best manicures spotted at the SAG Awards 2024

The SAG Awards 2024 held in Los Angeles became the talk of the town as striking visuals of celebrities who graced the event surfaced online. From the Oppenheimer cast to Jennifer Aniston, Anne Hathaway, and Margot Robbie, several stars wowed fans with their looks as they walked the red carpet at the event.

While celebrities chose the most dazzling outfits to wear to the event, their simple yet elegant manicures took their looks up a notch. From pastels and shimmering shades to bold colors, the SAG Awards 2024 featured unique manicures ideal for beauty enthusiasts to try.

Taraji P. Henson's metallic stiletto press-ons and Selena Gomez's old Hollywood glam nails were among some of the stars' manicures that stood out at the event.

7 Best manicures at the SAG Awards 2024

The Screen Guild Actors Awards (SAG Awards 2024) are held to celebrate the best performances in the film and television industry and winners across categories are voted for by members of the guild.

This year marked the 30th SAG Awards, which featured several celebrities in stylish outfits and striking manicures. Some noteworthy manicures were:

Taraji P. Henson's Stiletto Metallic Press-on Manicure

Halle Bailey's Silver-Metallic Chrome Manicure

Margot Robbie's Jelly Pink Manicure

Emily Blunt's Pastel Glitter Manicure

Selena Gomez's Old Hollywood Glam Manicure

Jessica Chastain's Wine Manicure

Jennifer Aniston's Mauve Brown Manicure

1) Taraji P. Henson's Stiletto Metallic Press-on Manicure

Matching her sparkling eyeshadow and sparkling jewelry, Taraji P. Henson's SAG Awards 2024 manicure featured bedazzled stiletto-shaped nails, which were custom press-ons by Apres Nails. The manicure featured a pastel pink base lined with Swarovski crystals and gold chrome lining in a simple wavy shape across the press-on.

2) Halle Bailey's Silver-Metallic Chrome Manicure

Pairing her floor-length wine-red gown with nude makeup, Halle Bailey opted for a silver metallic chrome manicure, which complemented her look. Halle Bailey's SAG manicure featured a pastel pink shade for the base and a metallic chrome design, which occupied the bottom and top edge of the squoval-shaped nails.

3) Margot Robbie's Jelly Pink Manicure

Margot Robbie's latest jelly pink manicure at the 30th Screen Guild Actors Awards hinted that she's not letting go of Barbiecore beauty anytime soon. Created by manicurist Betina Goldstein, the manicure was inspired by Barbie's pink heels and curated using CHANEL's nail paint Le Vernis in the shades Sun Drop, Diva, and Skeiuse along with CHANEL's Le Gel top coat.

4) Emily Blunt's Pastel Glitter Manicure

Emily Blunt paired her cherry red gown with a subtle pastel glitter manicure that featured the ideal combination of a nude pink shade for the base coat and a wash of glitter on top.

Blunt's manicurist shared a pro tip of using the dry brush technique when creating the pastel glitter manicure as it helps opaque glitter shades set on the nails without overpowering the look.

5) Selena Gomez's Old Hollywood Glam Manicure

Selena Gomez's manicurist Tom Bachik is the mastermind behind her trending manicures. For the SAG Awards 2024, Selena Gomez sported glossy red nails that offered a striking contrast with her white ensemble. The manicure was a mix of plum and magenta shades and is an easy DIY for nail art enthusiasts as it doesn't involve shaping the nails.

6) Jessica Chastain's Wine manicure

Jessica Chastain paired her laced black outfit with a wine manicure, which completed her subtle red carpet look. Created using two CND shades—Rogue Rite as the base and Butterfly Queen for the glossy shine—this wine manicure is ideal for those wanting to experiment with darker shades without going into black and brown.

7) Jennifer Aniston's Mauve Brown Manicure

Jennifer Aniston's pairing of her silver ensemble with a brown mauve manicure at the SAG Awards 2024 might sound bizarre. However, the visuals looked spectacular, making brown the new shade to be paired with glittery outfits.

The ideal shade for recreating this manicure at home would be Essie's Paintbrush It Off ($10) nail polish, which is a neutral, tan brown.

Read More: Fans excited as Kylie Jenner teases Kylie Fragrance: “I want to smell it right now”

The abovementioned manicures spotted at SAG Awards 2024 range from glam to everyday manicures, giving beauty enthusiasts a wide range of manicures to try by themselves.