11 biggest nail trends to look out for in 2024

The new year has begun, and is all about keeping things simple and stylish. After your smile, nails are the next thing people check out about you! We can sense a movement away from complicated trends and embracing easy, chic looks everyone can rock. Imagine sleek finishes and minimal nail art for short and long nails.

In this article, we'll explore the top 11 nail trends 2024 to keep your fashion game on point. Get ready for some nail-spiration and tips on recreating these looks at home or in the salon. Let's dive into this fabulous world of trending nail art together.

Top Nail Trends to Look Out for in 2024

Nail technicians from all over the globe will agree that the last quarter of every year runs fully booked! This cascade of clients walking in results in the origination of new and different nail trends, especially during the holiday season.

We get to see a massive variety and display of intricate artwork. Nail beds are like tiny little canvases, and nail technicians are the artists giving life to our nails, isn't it? Some of these nail trends are like a fad and pass us by, while others run fresh throughout the year. Let's get into the top-nail trends to look out for in 2024 that are here to stay!

1) Aura Nails

This is a rejoicing for Y2K fans. These nails were seen on TikTok earlier and will remain the biggest nail trend through 2024, too. Yup, it's only going to grow! We can use new shades, color combos, 3D effects, and some rhinestones to make these nails personalized and super fancy!

Pick a nude pink or brown base shade of your choice, then use a makeup sponge or wedge sponge and dab the pop of color you have picked onto the center of your nails. In a salon, you can ask them to use an airbrush to get a more finished look.

2) Sheer Nail Color

As we said, 2024 is moving more towards simple and realistic styles. This nail trend of a simple, shiny, translucent color on your nails is here to stay.

The nail color used for this has a rosy pink tinge but looks like a blur to give that glass-like light-colored sheer look. It has a fashionable edge and balances quiet luxury with extra oomph perfectly.

3) Mono Crystal or Rhinestone Nail Trend

Less is more with these naked glass finished nails, including rhinestone nail art. Instead of having stones all over the way, these delicately placed rhinestones at precise places give an elevated look to your nails and are super classy.

They don't overtake your entire nails. Just apply the top coat and place these rhinestones for a stunning finish.

4) Chocolate Manicure Nail Trend in 2024

This all time minimalistic look is here to stay and make statements. It's a clean, natural look for your nails. "Chocolate milk nails" include plain neutral shades, deep and light browns, sandy beige, and light pink.

For this creamy look, opt out of any shade with shimmer and stick to the one that uplifts the natural shade of your hands.

5) Short, Square Single Color Nails

A natural and sharp look on your hands is possible with the square shape. This is the aesthetic everyone has been leaning into lately. Choosing light shades and short lengths gives your hands true love and care and a good break from acrylics or gel extensions.

6) Very Glossy Nails

A major shiny nail look is going to be huge in 2024. This involves layering different textures and colors together. It's a lesson in color theory! These nails can be achieved by mixing jelly nail polishes with magnetic velvet nail polishes. Picking an HD glitter or cat eye polish and layering with a chrome powder does the trick, too.

7) Micro or Floating French Tips

This minimal nail trend was used vastly in New York Fashion Week and will remain top in 2024. It's simple and chic and an upgrade to the classic French tips!

You will need a thin paintbrush to draw a line of your favorite color at the part of your nail where your French tip would begin. Use a base color on your nails which can be netural or one of the pink nudes, just how you use it for french nails.

8) Balletcore Aesthetic Bows

Think of 3D bows, bow stickers, or hand-painted bows. The bows have made it to our list of top nail trends and how! How the color pink makes one imagine Barbie, bows is a true sign of femininity, and girlhood.

It's often paired with white and pink colors, but hand-painted silver chrome bows are on the rise this season. To make this look more gorgeous, add pearls or rhinestones at the free ends of the bow or in the middle of the bow's knot to enhance the overall feel.

9) Dewy Nails

This nail trend is also called "Oyster nails" by some expert nail technicians because it mimics an oyster or mother of pearl. Remember the 2022 donut-glazed nails? Yes, this is like an update with a lot more sparkle.

Layer a milky white or light pink shade with a dash of sheer and shimmery top coat. A unicorn top coat would give an iridescent look too.

10) 3D Nail Art Trend

If you wish to make 2024 a year of reinvention and defying the odds, this nail trend is for you! Own your narrative and do the new this year by combining builder gel with magnetic or jelly nail polishes to make your nails look covered in shiny glass beads.

This nail art trend emerged from Korea, where it is being done as a routine and in many forms such as 3D swirls and bubbles, with water droplets accent, or just raised French tips.You can do it at home if you can make sure the gel is adequately layered, and so is the formation. But due to the intricacies, this is a specialty technique, and a pro nail tech can ensure a sleek and finished look.

11) Molten Chrome Accents

This particular nail trend that screams BLING! Chrome accents can elevate your simple mono-coloured nails without making you feel overwhelmed. You can free hand this design like swirls or flames or use pre-made chrome stickers. A complementary base color would uplift the entire look.

We have seen chrome grow from a fad to a long-term trend, with so many variations and exciting experiments being done with it all over the globe - it's sure here to stay!

Looking forward to these 2024 nail trends, which are equally maximalist and minimalist. As tiny as they may be, nails are a way to experiment with beauty trends. We hope this rundown on the biggest nail trends of 2024 helps you pick your favorite nail trend and book that manicure soon!