What is "Milk Nail" trend? How to achieve the manicure for Winters 2023

Milk tea nails or milk nails are the new rage of the season in the nail industry. It goes without saying that this new nail sensation is inspired by the multiple variations of ‘milk tea’ to create a chic nude brown tone. The color may vary from caramel to brown hues, perfect for any season. Milk nail is chic and minimalist, which enhances.

Another mention-worthy feature of milk nails is a glazed top coat that elevates the flattering brown nude manicure. Yet, the matte milk tea nail manicure has also become a trend. This neutral-tone nail trend is also known as a ‘light brown manicure.’ This could be the go-to manicure for anyone who is more into natural and nude tones.

From simplistic iterations to artistically created floral designs, one can go for any design while keeping the base neutral brown to cream. Be it the glitterati or simple design, go with neutral brown glossy nails with these amazing tips.

Get the “Milk Nail” manicure trend for Winter 2023

This manicure is the epitome of a clean girl aesthetic and has become a sensation from influencers to celebrities. The best thing about this nail trend is that anyone can DIY it. Follow these steps to achieve subtle and sophisticated nails that ooze elegance.

1) Prepping the nails

Like any other manicure, milk nail requires prepping nails before applying polish. Start with wiping off any existing nail paint or oil with a remover, file, and buff the nails according to the desired shape. After buffing, follow with an application of base coat to help the milk nail paint to sit better.

2) Applying the polish

Milk nail manicure (Source: Sportskeeda)

Once the top coat dries out, start with the polish of the desired brown tone. Apply a thin coat of milky white polish, making sure to cover the whole nail surface in one go, or divide the nail surface into three vertical zones - right, middle, and left and paint with precise strokes, avoiding overlapping or thick layers.

3) Layering the polish

Let the first coat dry and sit; use a UV lamp, or let it air dry for some time. Once it has dried properly, go for the second coat and repeat another layer if necessary. However, it is essential to let a layer of nail paint dry properly before applying another coat of polish.

4) Locking in with a top coat

Choose a top coat polish, gloss, or matte look depending on the desired look. This will be the final step of the manicure, and it not only gives a premium finish to the “milk-nail” mani but also locks it in place and protects it from chips or smudges. Moreover, this could increase the life cycle of the manicure.

5) Cleaning up the manicure

Milk nails (Source: Sportskeeda)

Once the top coat has settled in, clean the polish that got on your cuticles or skin using a cotton swab or small brush dipped into remover. Achieve the look of a professionally done milk nail with this step. After cleaning up the sides, moisturize and nourish the cuticles with cuticle oil or other moisturizers.

"Milky nail" can be achieved by combining varied colors from the warm brown family and techniques. One can go for a gradient effect, glitter nails, french milk nail tips, gold tips, milk tea nails, or add depth by using different techniques of nail art. Achieving the milky tea nails at home is easy but may require immense patience.