How to make your at-home manicure last longer? Expert tips and tricks

At-home manicures have become a quintessential way of saving money and time. DIY manicures are therapeutic, but many struggle to make them last. When putting in too much effort, one will want to have manicured hands for a week or two. But the effect of a thorough manicure starts to wear off right after the fourth or fifth day.

Chipping, coming into contact with water, glops, bubbles, and more speeds up the lifespan of the at-home manicure. But these situations completely come as a surprise or are unavoidable at times. Hence, the question of the hour is how to take good care of the DIY manicures so they last like the salon ones.

The cost-effective aspect of DIY manicures is not the only reason why they are popular; they come with time flexibility as well. One can get a DIY manicure at home whenever they want. Forget long commutes, making an appointment, clearing a time slot for the parlor, or taking the call to pick a color. Get everything done at ease, even in the middle of the night. With all the right materials on hand, anyone can get the perfect manicure.

Long-lasting manicures also increase the gap between two manicure sessions, saving time, effort, and money. Follow along to learn the expert tips and tricks to make the at-home manicure last for a week or more.

Expert tips on how to take care of at-home manicures

1) Grow healthy nails

Healthy and strong nails are basic when it comes to making polish or at-home manicures last a long time. Weak nails tend to chip, bend, or break. Thus, using a good cuticle oil or a base coat that strengthens the base of the manicure is the first step to keeping them from breaking.

2) Go for a short length

If chipping and breaking are the main problems after the at-home manicure, then opting for a shorter length is the right choice. Short and medium-length nails are easy to manage and clean. They are also less prone to breakage, chipping, bending, or peeling.

3) Avoid cutting

Filing the nails can give a smooth, round edge, whereas cutting nails can result in a sharp edge. The sharp edges become harder to cover and manage than round edges during manicures. Going in a single direction while mirroring the shape of the cuticle is the best way to file your nails.

4) Polish like a pro

Cover the total nail surface in one coat. Too much polish or strokes can lead to a bumpy finish that may chip off or smudge easily. If this is hard to achieve, paint the nails in three strokes—one on both sides and one in the middle. Keep a two-minute waiting time before going in for the second coat.

5) Maintain your manicure

Using cuticle oils before the at-home manicure and nail oils regularly after the manicure can help keep the nails from splitting or drying. Repeat the top coat application after a couple of days and it should last for a week or two, dry nails are more prone to breaks and bends.

It is all in the little things when it comes to a long-lasting at-home manicure, whether it is prepping the nails or the aftercare. Follow these expert tips to maintain the manicure. Avoid soaking or washing hands right before the manicure, as it may affect the polish.

To extend the life of your DIY manicure, wipe your nails off, even if there’s no nail polish or nail polish residue. This removes any natural oil from the nails, laying the groundwork for an effective base coat or polish.