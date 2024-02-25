Selena Gomez’s look for SAG Awards 2024 wins the internet: “She is the moment”

Selena Gomez recently appeared at the SAG Awards 2024, and her look at the event was highly appreciated by her fans. The actress went for a white empire-style strappy evening gown, and her dewy and radiant complexion made her "the moment" at the SAG Awards 2024, as noted by a netizen.

SAG Awards 2024 took place on Saturday, February 24. The 30th edition of the Annual SAG Awards took place at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Fan reaction on Selena Gomez's look for SAG Awards 2024 (Image via Instagram/@erinwalshstyle)

Selena Gomez looked "stunning", as per fans, in her Versace white shimmery evening gown. For her makeup, the artist chose to go for a full-face Rare Beauty look and left her hair natural with waves that completed the look.

"Excellent styling!": Fans were stunned by Selena Gomez's look for SAG Awards 2024

The actress of Only Murders in the Building fame was seen wearing a strappy white shimmery dress from Versace for the event. Fans were stunned by Selena Gomez's look at SAG Awards 2024, and spammed social media platforms with positive compliments for the same.

Fan reaction on Selena Gomez's look for SAG Awards 2024 (Image via Instagram/@erinwalshstyle)

Fans believe Selena's gown, a classic and elegant piece from the luxury brand, complemented her personal taste well and the empire-style flared skirt of the dress suited her body type. Meanwhile, the torso of the Versace evening gown, comprising a low-cut neckline, apparently gave her a feminine and elegant aura, according to her fans.

For her makeup, Selena went with a dewy and radiant complexion and wore a nude matte lipstick and bold brown lip liner that enhanced her lips, making them look fuller and plump.

The singer added a touch of thin eyeliner and a light coat of mascara for eye makeup. She also added white and a light brown eyeshadow to her eyelids and wore voluminous eyelashes. Selena highlighted her cheek area with a lip and cheek tint from Rare Beauty, adding a touch of highlighter to accentuate her jawline and the high points of her face.

Fans were in awe of her look, and social media platforms were abuzz with compliments for her look at the SAG Awards 2024. Netizens even thanked her stylist for "serving" them with such a perfect look.

Fan reaction on Selena's look for SAG Awards 2024 (Image via Instagram/@erinwalshstyle)

Fan reaction on Selena's look for SAG Awards 2024 (Image via Instagram/@erinwalshstyle)

Selena Gomez released her latest single, Love On, on February 22, 2024, which was well received by her fans, who also admired her fashion in the music video. Her looks ranged from vacation vibes to elegant party wear, accentuated by a full-face Rare Beauty makeup.