7 Best manicure designs at Grammys 2024

This year's Grammys were held on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles. The award function honoring music artists, compositions, and recordings was an event of musical and visual treat for fans. Grammys 2024 also witnessed a wave of unique and elegant beauty looks comprising new manicure trends for beauty enthusiasts to try.

While Dua Lipa's Milky Jelly nails have created a stir on the internet, celebrities like Christina Aguilera, Ice Spice, and Chloe Bailey sported unique manicures. Meanwhile, Paris Hilton brought the charm of classic French tips to the red carpet.

Lana Del Rey's Coquette, and 6 other unique manicures spotted at the Grammys 2024

1) Dua Lipa's Milky Jelly Manicure

Dua Lipa sported square-shaped nails with rounded edges that imparted a modern manicure look. The No Lies singer's manicure was inspired by the trending Milky manicure trend with a hint of shimmer.

Created by celebrity nail artist Kim Truong, the shimmer jelly nails are ideal for formal as well as celebratory settings.

2) Christina Aguilera's Baby Blue Manicure

With a whopping 21 million views on TikTok, the Baby Blue manicure generated a trend of using blush-toned shades. Christina Aguilera's look at the Grammys 2024 comprised a floor-length sky-blue gown paired with the perfect shade of Baby Blue.

Her oval-shaped nails and choice of nail polish shade accentuated her red carpet look.

3) Paris Hilton's Classic French Manicure

Paris Hilton's French Manicure (Image via Getty Images/ Lester Cohen)

Sticking to the textbook basics of pairing shimmery outfits with classic, subtle manicures, Paris Hilton sported a French manicure at Grammys 2024.

With a subtle pink shade for the base coat, Paris Hilton went for a white tip. The classic French manicure works well with all outfits and occasions.

4) Laverne Cox's Cracked Manicure

Curated by nail stylist Eri Ishizu, Laverne Cox sported one of the most unique manicures at the 66th Grammy Awards. The "Inventing Anna" fame sported a crackled effect manicure created using Aprés products and a red foil.

Manicurist Eri Ishizu took to Instagram to share a step-by-step process making it easy for beauty enthusiasts to get this manicure at home.

5) Chloe Bailey's Bejewelled Manicure

While Bejwelled gowns and outfits dominated the 66th Grammy Awards red carpet, Chloe Bailey not only sported a Bejwelled gown but a gem-clad manicure as well.

The Have Mercy singer went for an overall brown-bronze color scheme. While her black and bronze gown beautifully complemented her auburn hair, it was her Bejewelled manicure that took the cake. The manicure featured a shear base with shimmering, bronze metallic tips and gemstones of varied shapes and sizes.

6) Gracie Abrams' Glossy Black Manicure

One can never go wrong with a black-on-black combination and Gracie Abrams proved this beauty logic at the Grammys 2024. The Minor singer paired her black strapless fit with a dark manicure in the shade Oiseau de Nuit by Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Collection.

One can add shimmer or rhinestones to the same to accentuate the look of a classy all-black manicure.

7) Lana Del Rey's Coquette Manicure

Lana Del Rey’s Coquette manicure (Image via Instagram/ @nails_by_yoko)

Lana Del Rey sported a gothic Barbie vibe at the 66th Grammy Awards wherein she wore a vintage-style black dress paired with bow accessories on her hair and wrists.

The Summertime Sadness singer's manicure was hidden behind her mesh gloves yet made an impact given its unique Coquette design. The manicure featured a nude pearl shade for the base and bejewelled hearts, hand-painted swan, and 3D bows on both hands.

Grammys 2024 marked a first-time win for artists like Miley Cyrus and has also delivered makeup and hair looks for beauty enthusiasts to discuss for days to come.