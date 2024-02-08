Edward Enninful’s latest British Vogue cover gives nod to 40 superstars, fans applaud: “Iconic"

Edward Enninful has been incredibly successful in leading British Vogue magazine as the editor-in-chief, and to mark his tenure, he has united 40 megastars who have all at least once been part of the magazine's cover image.

The Ghanaian-born British editor and stylist has been the editorial director of Conde Nast and has given a nod to 40 incredible women who have made a difference not only in Vogue's history but globally. In the latest Instagram post made by Edward Enninful, he noted:

"When it came to my last issue of British Vogue, I knew the cover would be dedicated to women and I knew just who I wanted to call."

To mark his last cover for March 2024, Edward highlighted 40 women who have conquered the fields of Hollywood, music, pop culture, and fashion. Pop music icons Dua Lipa, Mylie Cyrus, Victoria Beckham, Rina Sawayama, and sportswoman Serena Williams made their way to the cover.

The cover immediately caught the attention of fans, and they appreciated the 40 women on the cover. Many fans came forward to appreciate each woman and Edward on his amazing March 2024 issue cover.

Expand Tweet

Fans appreciate the 40 powerful women on Edward Enninful's British Vogue March 2024 cover

Expand Tweet

The British Vogue's latest cover was styled by Edward Enninful and photographed by Steven Meisel. Many other talents, including hair creative director Guido Palau and make-up creative director Pat McGrath, joined together to make the cover.

40 popular megastars came forward to pose on the cover, including fashion models Adwoa Aboah, Adut Akech, Naomi Campbell, Vittoria Ceretti, Cara Delevigne, Kaia Gerber and her daughter Cindy Crawford, Iman Abdulmajid, and Linda Evangelista.

The cover also included Gigi Hadid, Jourdan Dunn, Paloma Elsesser, Karen Elson, Karlie Kloss, Precious Lee, Kate Moss, Lila Moss, Irina Shayk, Christy Turlington, Amber Valletta, and Anok Yai.

Multiple actresses also stunned fans, including Anya Taylor Joy, Gugu Mbatha Raw, Jameela Jamil, Jane Fonda, Cynthia Erivo, Salma Hayak, Jodie M. Comer, Ariana Debose, Gemma Chan, Selma Blair, Simone Ashley, and Laverne Cox.

Another wave was brought on by important TV personalities, including Oprah Winfrey and Maya Jama. Fans were impressed and left multiple comments to appreciate them.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans used multiple adjectives like cool, legendary, iconic, incredible, amazing, beautiful, glorious, and more to honor the 40 powerful women while giving connotations of women's power. Edward Enninful also gave his last words on working for British Vogue and said:

"It has been a truly magnificent chapter for me personally here at British Vogue but it was apparent on set that day that it was the togetherness, community and teamwork that we cherished the most."

All the women on the cover were dressed in neutrals and monochromatics, including white, black, and beige hues. All were seen in their element, embracing their personal styles as well as coming together as one.

Read More: 10 celebrity beauty brands