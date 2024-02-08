Stray Kids' Felix's look for the latest Vogue interview wins the internet: “Cutest ball of sunshine”

On February 2, 2024, Vogue Korea shared photos of Stray Kids' Felix for their digital cover of the month featuring Bulgar perfumes. After completing the photo shoot for the digital cover, the magazine brand also conducted an exclusive interview with the K-pop artist featuring 'What's in My Bag.' In the interview, Felix talks about what he primarily carries inside his bag.

On February 7, 2024, Vogue Korea shared a short clip from the interview via the official Instagram account, and fans are obsessed with Felix's look. Stray Kids' Felix opted for a simple outfit for the interview, and fans loved his new visuals in the video. As he politely talks about the accessories inside his bags, fans think he looks gorgeous and cute at the same time.

Netizens are obsessed with the visuals of Stray Kids' Felix for Vogue Korea's interview

Felix, the lead rapper and lead dancer of the Korean boy group Stray Kids, is known for his unique blend of talents. He is popular among STAYs (Stray Kids' fandom) because of his deep voice and visuals. In addition to achieving success in the music industry, he has also successfully entered the fashion world.

Since October 2023, Stray Kids' Felix has been the Italian luxury fashion house Bulgari brand ambassador. Recently, the member of the Stray Kids has worked with Vogue Korea featuring BVLGARI Pour Homme Eau De Parfum and Omnia Crystalline Eau De Toilette. Fans reacted positively to the collaboration.

Vogue has now released an interview with Stray Kids' Felix where he talked about 'What's in My Bag,' and he shared the things he carries inside his bag. After witnessing Felix's look, fans are again impressed. In the interview, the K-pop star is wearing brown pants and a suit accompanied by a white shirt and black tie.

People compliment his black hair, which is done simply with the middle parted. As per fan comments, he is always beautiful, funny, sweet, and kind, like sunshine. Here are some Instagram comments and X posts.

Here are the items Felix showed in the show that he carries with him:

Louis Vuitton Side Trunk PM Monogram Canvas Bag

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (his current phone) with SLBS SKZ00 Eco-friendly mobile case

BVLGARI Pour Homme Eau De Parfum

LEICA M11 Digital Camera

Nintendo Switch video game player

Sony SRS-NS7 Wireless Neck Speaker

Kanro Candemina

Anker 737 24k Power Bank

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask EX

Jeju Teddy Bear museum souvenir

Fan letters from STAY

In the interview, when Vogue Korea asked Stray Kids' Felix about his most important accessories in the bag, Felix picked three items: The digital camera, fan letters, and BVLGARI Pour Homme Eau De Parfum.

The interview with Stray Kids' Felix is available with English subtitles on the official Vogue Korea YouTube channel.