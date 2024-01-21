7 Best Bvlgari perfumes for women to smell divine  

Bvlgari perfumes for women are celebrated for their exceptional craftsmanship, which evoke a feeling of refinement and charm. Every Bvlgari perfume promises to be an excellent choice for those with a taste for the finer things in life. With a myriad selection of fragrances, Bvlgari perfumes cater to a wide range of preferences, delivering options from fresh and floral notes to rich and woody undertones.

Whether a perfume enthusiast desires a signature scent or a special aroma for a memorable occasion, Bvlgari perfumes for women aspire to release an unmatched sense of luxury.

With a few spritzes, a scent seeker can embrace the olfactory art of Bvlgari perfumes and amp up their overall look considerably.

The 7 finest Bvlgari perfumes for women elevate scent to divine levels

From the iconic Bvlgari Rose Goldea to the timeless Bvlgari Omnia Crystalline, Bvlgari perfumes for women ensure that every fragrance enthusiast finds their perfect scent that resonates with their unique personality.

Offering a range of scents, from floral and woody to oriental notes, the best Bvlgari perfumes for women boast exquisite packaging and luxurious formulations, thus promising to be a true indulgence for those who intend to make a statement of refined taste. Thanks to Team Sportskeeda's expertise, here is a curated list of seven best Bvlgari perfumes for women:

1) Bvlgari: Omnia Green Jade EDT

The women’s Eau de Toilette from Bvlgari is a floral-aquatic aroma perfect for young ladies.

It oozes confidence with its sensual top notes of mandarin orange and greens, heart notes of Indian jasmine, pear blossom, and peony, and base notes of pistachio, blond wood, and musk. The result is a beautiful, woody, aromatic finish.

The Omnia Green Jade EDT is priced at $392.01 on Amazon.

2) Bvlgari: Omnia Crystalline EDT

Bvlgari's Omnia Crystalline Eau de Toilette is perfect for day-to-day wear and is inspired by crystals and a slight hint of floral scent.

With top notes of pear and bamboo, followed by tea, lotus, and cassia in the heart notes, and eventually guaiac wood, musk, and oakmoss in the base, it comes with moderate sillage. It can be used as a workplace perfume, perfect during summers and springs.

The Omnia Crystalline EDT is priced at $94.78 on Amazon.

3) Bvlgari: Omnia Amethyste EDT

This Eau de Toilette is a natural and tranquil feminine fragrance featuring top notes of greens and pink grapefruit, along with heart notes of Bulgarian rose and iris. The base notes of wood and heliotrope make this EDT a floral, woody aroma, perfect for any occasion.

The Omnia Amethyste EDT is available for $70.69 on Amazon.

4) Bvlgari: Jasmin Noir by Bvlgari for Women

Considered one of the ultimate choices for modern women, Bvlgari's Jasmin Noir features gardenia top notes, jasmine sambac and almond as heart notes, and licorice, tonka beans, and patchouli base notes.

This eau de parfum is a delightful woody and floral mix, forming a luxurious aura that is perfect for any special night out. Jasmin Noir by Bvlgari for Women is priced at $239.92 on Amazon.

5) Bvlgari: Bvlgari Goldea, The Roman Night Absolute for Women

Launched in 2018, this Eau de Parfum is a perfect blend of rich chypre, a floral perfume that seizes passionate Roman night outs.

This EDP embraces sensual plum and orange blossom as the top notes, a Madagascar vanilla as the heart, and patchouli and moss as the base notes. It is priced at $45.25 on Amazon.

6) Bvlgari: Omnia Coral EDT Spray for Women

This EDT has a fruity-floral aroma and is a must-have perfume for women. Perfect for sunny days and regular wear, this EDT opens with a prominent Goji berry top note, pomegranate and hibiscus heart notes, and a base note of musk.

Once applied, this eau de toilette feels like second skin, leaving the perfumer with a naturally sweet-smelling aroma. The Omnia Coral EDT Spray for Women is priced at $99.78 on Amazon.

7) Bvlgari: Blv Notte Pour Femme

Bvlgari BLV Notte Pour Femme is a distinct scent pyramid, with ginger, galanga, and bergamot top notes, vodka and iris heart notes, and beautiful dark chocolate and incense-like aromas as the base notes.

This amber-floral pour femme is perfect for modern women and is best fitted for nighttime wear during the winter. BLV Notte Pour Femme is priced at $699.99 on Amazon.

These seven best Bvlgari perfumes for women cover the entire spectrum of tastes and events. Perfume cognoscenti can purchase any of these from its official website or e-commerce platforms like Amazon.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS)

1) Could a scent seeker possibly order sample sizes of Bvlgari perfumes?

Yes, Bvlgari perfume sample sizes are available at their retail outlets or online.

2) What is the longevity of Bvlgari perfumes?

A Bvlgari perfume's effects usually last between 6 and 8 hours on average.

3) What is the uniqueness of Bvlgari perfumes for women?

The unique features of Bvlgari perfumes for women are their exquisite fragrance notes and elegant packaging.