10 Celebrity beauty brands that are here to stay in 2024

Celebrity beauty brands have experienced significant growth in recent years, as celebrities have long been synonymous with beauty. The rise of makeup, skin-care, and hair-care companies founded by famous individuals who were enticed by the allure of entrepreneurship has been unprecedented. While some brands have come and gone, others have successfully made a place for themselves in the market.

These beauty labels demonstrate the products of celebrities that are not only renowned for their celebrity status, but also reflect extensive research, scientific expertise, and careful consideration.

Keeping that in mind, Sportskeeda's team has compiled a list of the top 10 enduring celebrity beauty brands that have built their reputation from scratch up to the top and are projected to maintain their dominance in 2024.

The team has reviewed some renowned brands such as Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez and Goop by Gwyneth Paltrow that have notably established themselves in the past couple of years in the beauty industry, with their monthly search volumes ranging from 69,700 to 621,500 per year.

Fenty Beauty to Supergoop: Top 10 enduring celebrity beauty brands that are here to stay in 2024

1) Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez

Rare Beauty, Selena Gomez's brand, made its debut in 2020. With an astounding 6.1 million followers, Rare has garnered the largest Instagram following among all celebrity beauty brands. The global search volume for Rare Beauty is steadily increasing, with a remarkable 621,500 monthly searches worldwide.

Notably, the #rarebeauty hashtag on TikTok has accumulated an impressive six billion views across all posts, comprising a staggering 227,544 videos and photos. Undoubtedly, Selena's beauty brand has emerged as a remarkable and highly influential celebrity-owned beauty brand.

2) Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner, a well-known American socialite, media personality, and businesswoman, established Kylie Cosmetics as a beauty brand in 2015. Initially known as Kylie Lip Kits, the brand exclusively offered the iconic lip liner and liquid lipstick duo.

Over time, Kylie Cosmetics has gained immense popularity and currently has 25.6 million followers on Instagram. Additionally, this celebrity beauty brand's TikTok account has amassed a staggering two billion posts under the hashtag #kyliejenner. Furthermore, the brand enjoys a remarkable global monthly search volume of 246,000.

3) Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty was first established on September 8, 2017, and has shown immense growth since. The brand's most-sold product is its impressive 50-shade foundation range.

This celebrity beauty brand has been valued at an estimated $2.8 billion growth and is made to stay. Its global sale has reached $582 million. Fenty Beauty's TikTok posts generate over three billion yearly views daily and have an Instagram following of 12.6 million.

4) Florence by Mills - Millie Bobbie Brown

Florence by Mills, the beauty line created by Millie Bobbie Brown, has become a beloved brand among Gen-Z. Launched in 2019, it has already amassed an impressive following of 3.3 million on Instagram and has garnered up to one billion TikTok views on its videos and photos.

This sophisticated celebrity beauty brand has been particularly popular among teenagers, thanks to the influence of Millie Bobby Brown, known for her role in Stranger Things. It is worth noting that Florence by Mills aims to cater to all generations, from adults to youngsters.

5) r.e.m beauty by Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande's r.e.m beauty was officially launched in November 2021. Each of her 12 product launches had been sectioned into so-called 'chapters'. The first was makeup-focused, the second was skincare, and the fourth brought complexion products into the mix.

This celebrity beauty brand by Ariana has amassed an impressive following of 1.8 million Instagram followers and receives a staggering 184,000 monthly searches worldwide. r.e.m beauty has gained significant popularity through its TikTok accounts, making a remarkable debut with one billion views on every post featuring photos and videos.

6) Jeffree Star Cosmetics by Jeffree Star

Jeffree Star, an American internet personality, makeup artist, and former singer and songwriter, has gained recognition as the founder of Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, and with a substantial following of 6.1 million on Instagram, the brand has garnered an impressive 413 million yearly TikTok views. This celebrity beauty brand has managed to generate an average of 105,200 global monthly searches.

7) Supergoop by Maria Sharapova

Supergoop by Maria Sharapova (Image via Supergoop)

Maria Sharapova partnered with Holly Thaggard in 2014 to create Supergoop, a skincare line. As the co-owner of Supergoop, Sharapova, the former world No.1 tennis player, collaborated with the brand to raise awareness about the growing global skin cancer epidemic.

Since its launch in 2007, Supergoop has gained significant popularity, amassing 656,348 Instagram followers and attracting 264 million TikTok views annually. Additionally, the brand has generated an average of 198,000 monthly global searches. With its impressive online presence and influence, Supergoop is set to continue thriving as a renowned celebrity-owned beauty brand until 2024.

8) Haus Labs by Lady Gaga

On September 17, 2019, Lady Gaga introduced Haus Labs, her beauty brand. This renowned celebrity beauty brand offers a range of cosmetics that are completely vegan and cruelty-free.

Exclusively available at Sephora, Haus Labs by Lady Gaga presents 90 new products across seven categories, all of which adhere to the retailer's clean standard. The #hauslabs hashtag has garnered an impressive 339 million views on TikTok and boasts over one million followers on Instagram. Additionally, this brand receives 69,700 monthly global searches, further highlighting its popularity and worldwide reach.

9) Rhode Beauty by Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber introduced Rhode Beauty in June 2022. This skincare line collection consists of carefully selected essentials, crafted with pure and mindful intentions.

Rhode Beauty, founded by Hailey Bieber, embodies the essence of the 'clean girl' aesthetic and has set a new beauty trend. Hailey Bieber, renowned for her flawless skin and glossy donut nails, expressed in an interview with Allure her thoughts on Rhode Beauty:

"I'm definitely a less-is-more kind of gal," she said.

This celebrity beauty brand has successfully garnered a staggering one million followers on Instagram. Their posts have an impressive 427 million views on TikTok, solidifying their popularity across social media platforms. Additionally, the brand experiences a remarkable 113,000 monthly searches worldwide.

10) Goop by Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow, an American actress, established her wellness brand, known as Goop, in September 2008. This beauty brand gained recognition in the lifestyle, wellness, and beauty industry long before it became trendy.

Initially starting as a weekly newsletter, Goop has now transformed into a comprehensive brand, offering makeup, skincare, and supplements. With a substantial online presence, it boasts 1.8 million Instagram followers, garners 108 million TikTok views on each post, and receives 145,000 global monthly searches.

The beauty industry's landscape continues to be shaped by the enduring influence of celebrity-owned brands.

From Rare Beauty's remarkable following to the global success of Fenty Beauty, these celebrity beauty brands showcase a fusion of star power, quality products, and a strong online presence. The year 2024 will see the consistent growth of these brands through social media engagement and global search volumes, indicating their dominance in the beauty market.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q.1) Why do celebrities choose to launch their beauty brands?

Celebrity beauty brands chose to launch their line of products as nowadays such kinds of labels are on the rise. This gives them a great opportunity to develop their line of makeup or skincare products, allowing celebrities to explore a new avenue beyond their acting careers or simply endorse existing brands. Such brands allow them to take on the role of being the complete owners of their beauty empire.

Q.2) What is the biggest trend in the celebrity beauty brand?

Biotechnology has emerged as a prominent trend within the celebrity beauty industry, elevating the concept of beauty to unprecedented heights. This phenomenon aligns seamlessly with the overarching megatrend of sustainability.

Q.3) How will the beauty industry evolve in the future?

McKinsey's official report reveals that the beauty market is expected to reach a valuation of approximately $580 billion by 2027, with a consistent annual growth rate of 6 percent. This upward trend follows a strong recovery from the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.