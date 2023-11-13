Celebrity-owned beauty brands are known for their inclusivity, innovation, and cutting-edge products in the ever-evolving beauty industry. Many celebrities are known to have brands that are redefining beauty standards and reshaping the beauty and skincare segment.

Fans eagerly anticipate each new release from their favorite celebrity-owned beauty lines. They are eager to discover the next breakthrough or trend-setting product that aligns with the unique visions of celebrities.

In 2023, a handful of these celebrity-owned brands stand out, captivating the hearts (and faces) of beauty enthusiasts worldwide. From empowering foundations to vibrant eyeshadow palettes, these five celebrity-owned beauty brands are changing the game.

Rare Beauty to r.e.m Beauty: 5 best celebrity-owned beauty brands in 2023

1) Rare Beauty

Rare Beauty, founded by Selena Gomez, is changing the beauty game by putting inclusivity in front and center. Unlike many other brands, Rare Beauty offers a wide range of foundation shades to match all skin tones, making everyone feel celebrated.

Gomez’s mission with Rare Beauty goes beyond just makeup - it’s about redefining what beauty means.

Rare Beauty has some exceptional products in its collection. The Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation ($30) has shades for every skin tone so everyone can shine. Another star product is their Soft Pinch Liquid Blush ($14- $23), which is a versatile product that is known for its natural finish and blendable formula, adding a fresh pop of color to any look.

The products are available for purchase on Rare Beauty’s Official website, Sephora, Amazon, and Walmart.

2) Florence by Mills

Florence by Mills, led by the cool Millie Bobby Brown, is a go-to for the younger crowd. It's all about simplicity and eco-friendliness, making beauty routines easy and green.

The celebrity-owned brand's got a fun Mind Glowing peel-off mask ($24) and Built to Lash lengthening vegan mascara ($16) to create that fresh and youthful vibe that Millie herself loves.

Millie Bobby Brown's brand, Florence by Mills, understands what the younger generation wants. It's all about a straightforward approach to beauty, emphasizing clean and green practices.

Florence by Mills is all about capturing that youthful glow – exactly the kind of vibe Millie herself embraces. Their products are available at Florence by Mills’ official website, Target, and Ulta Beauty.

3) Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Cosmetics, founded by Kylie Jenner, is renowned for its iconic lip kits. The brand has become a go-to for beauty enthusiasts seeking that classic Kylie vibe. From the coveted High gloss ($18) to the versatile Pressed Powder Matte Eyeshadow Palette ($32), Kylie Cosmetics offers a range of products that capture the essence of Jenner's signature glam.

In order to be a part of eco-consciousness, Kylie Jenner has steered her beauty kingdom towards being more environmentally friendly. This shift reflects a commitment to sustainability, allowing fans to indulge in the glamour of celebrity-owned Kylie Cosmetics with a clear conscience.

The products are available at Kylie Cosmetics' official website, Amazon, and Ulta Beauty.

4) Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty, founded by Rihanna, has makeup products for every skin tone, ensuring that beauty is inclusive for everyone. No matter the skin tone, celebrity-owned, Fenty Beauty has a wide range of makeup options for everyone.

A fan favorite is the Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Foundation ($18-$40), which is praised for its formula. Another star product of theirs is Diamond Bomb All over Diamond Viel highlighter ($42), which adds a touch of glam that Rihanna swears will make everyone feel beautiful.

Rihanna believes Fenty Beauty is for everyone and states:

"You're beautiful and Fenty's got you."

Fenty Beauty products are available on their official website, Sephora, Ulta Beauty, and Walmart.

5) r.e.m Beauty

r.e.m Beauty, curated by Ariana Grande, adds a touch of glam to the beauty routine. With a focus on looking dreams and feeling fabulous, this celebrity-owned brand introduced standout products like Flourishing lengthening mascara ($15) for longer, dreamy lashes, and Midnight Shadows Eyeshadow Palette ($24). Both are fan favorites in the beauty segment.

Ariana Grande's dedication to timeless beauty shines through in every r.e.m beauty product, delivering a dreamy aesthetic to everyone. r.e.m Beauty products are available on their official website, Ulta Beauty, and Amazon.

Celebrities play a big role in setting beauty trends. They often promote celebrity-owned beauty brands, claiming to give noticeable results. However, since everyone's skin is different, what works for one may not work for another. It's crucial to consider the skin type and specific concerns when trying out new skincare products.