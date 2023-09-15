“Mother in Red”: Selena Gomez x Rare Beauty limited-edition Kind Words Matte Lipstick campaign wins the internet 

On 15 September 2023, Rare Beauty recently launched their limited edition Kind Words Matte Lipstick that comes in ‘Red shade.’ As soon as the brand released it, the internet was taken by storm, with fans going crazy over this exciting product and seeing their favorite idol, Selena Gomez, the founder of Rare Beauty, in red-hot lips.

Following the product's release, loyal and die-hard fans of the Who Says singer showcased their affection towards her and the product on Instagram. One user wrote, "Mother in Red."

The beauty brand’s limited-edition Kind Words Matte Lipstick comes in a magnifying red shade rich in pigmentation and provides pure comfort all day. The main aim behind this campaign release is to offer 100% sales funds to young individuals suffering from mental health conditions provided by Rare Impact Fund. Selena Gomez shares her thoughts on her website about the vision of this beautiful red lipstick launch. She says,

"A strong red lip is an instant confidence boost for me, and I wanted to be able to share that feeling. That’s why I created Devoted, which is stunning on all skin tones, and hopefully just as empowering!"

Rare Beauty’s universal red lipstick is a dermatologist-approved product that’s a true red classic shade flattering all skin tones. The lipstick's packaging comes in a strong red case with Rare Beauty initials, following vegan and cruelty-free procedures. Officially launched on 15 September 2023, the lipstick is sold at a retail price of $20.

“RED IS HER COLOR”: Rare Beauty's limited-edition Kind Words Matte Lipstick campaign received positive reactions

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez has recently released their first-ever red lipstick in their newest limited edition Kind Words Matte Lipstick campaign. This red-lipstick offers an innovative, flexible formula that adapts to the shape of one’s lips for a plush, weightless color that moves according to a person’s needs. Other than that, it also keeps the lips soft, nourished, and moisturized all day long without drying it down.

The brand’s campaign about this limited edition Kind Words Matte Lipstick follows a very impactful message for all youngsters’ mental health in supporting those victims who go through anxiety, depression, self-acceptance, and much more. This part of the Selena Gomez Rare Impact Fund project is trying to raise $100 million for the survivors of mental health over the next ten years.

The Rare Impact Fund’s work is to support La Familia, which is a counseling center, by providing them with multi-cultural services. Several netizens took to the comments section of @rarebeauty’s Instagram post to express their happiness.

The limited-edition Kind Words Matte Lipstick campaign by Selena has generated immense excitement among fans and beauty enthusiasts alike. The brand is committed to mental health through its Rare Impact Fund, with 100% of sales proceeds going to support young individuals facing mental health challenges, adding a powerful and purposeful dimension to this product.

The Selena Gomez x Rare Beauty limited-edition Kind Words Matte Lipstick’s new launch is available for sale on the Rare Beauty website and is priced at $20.