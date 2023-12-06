Kylie says starting her makeup line was a challenge: "My mom thought I was going to be stuck with lip kits in my garage for the rest of my life"

Kylie Jenner recently opened up about the challenges she faced during the initial days of her makeup line - Kylie Cosmetics. In an interview with actor Jennifer Lawrence for Interview magazine, the entrepreneur revealed her mother, Kris Jenner had her doubts about the first product of the makeup and beauty line.

Jenner and Lawrence discussed personal life, skincare, work, and motherhood during the interview published on November 27. The 26-year-old had her share of struggles to start a brand from scratch. She also agreed that Kylie Cosmetics had a hard time gaining traction and thriving like it’s doing now.

At one point in the interview, Jennifer Lawrence went on to ask -

“You were a young teenager that was experimenting with your own makeup. What was the biggest challenge from taking that to actual reality?”

“a lot of people think that influence makes everything easier, but a lot of times it can obviously be a hindrance.” she added.

To this, Jenner opened up about how hard it was to “prove people wrong” when building something from square one.

“Proving people wrong was a challenge, but so was building it from the ground up,” Jenner said.

The entrepreneur further went on to recall the initial days of she and her mother, Kris Jenner started the brand.

“It was me and my mom and we never made a makeup line,” she said.

“We didn’t know where to start. We didn’t have anyone helping us. And my mom thought I was going to be stuck with lip kits in my garage for the rest of my life.” Jenner added.

Before Kylie Cosmetics became a sensation and broke the internet Kris Jenner was worried and advised to prepare for a failure.

“She was like, ‘You better be ready, Kylie, because you might have a lot of lip kits in your garage for the rest of your life, so you better love these colors,’” Kylie Jenner recalled.

Some beauty secrets from Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner was only 21 years old when she started her beauty line. Today, her products are famous and loved worldwide. The young entrepreneur never steps away from sharing some beauty secrets. Let’s take a look at the tips she has on achieving her dream skin and hair.

1) Vitamins

The Kardashians are big fans of Vitamins, they mostly swear by the Sugarbear Hair Vitamins. It contains Biotin, coconut oil, Vitamin A, and Vitamin C, these supplements help in lustrous and healthy hair.

2) Blemishes

The 26-year-old has a trick to fade away blemishes. She dips a Q-tip into the Mario Badesco Drying Lotion and then leaves it on each blemish on her face, to achieve a blemish-free look.

3) Eye makeup

To get the snatched eyebrows, Jenner uses an angled brush after lining the bottom of her eyebrow with concealer. For eyeshadows, she tends to go for the most pigmented and bright ones.

4) Lip care

The socialite reveals she carries a lip scrub with her. She uses the Mizzi Cosmetics Whipped Lip Scrub, which has lemon, coconut oil, Vitamin E, cane sugar, grapefruit, and more to attain pout-perfect lips.

From skincare to hair care, Jenner has a beauty secret in store to spill. She talks more about her skincare and makeup regime on her social media handles.