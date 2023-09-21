Where to get Goop Colorblur Glow Balm? Price, formulation, and other details explored

Goop has created quite a buzz among beauty lovers with the Goop Colorblur Glow Balm. Apart from her stellar performances, actress Gwyneth Paltrow is known to be a self-proclaimed makeup minimalist and founder of Goop. And when it was time for the actress to venture into the world of makeup, her beauty brand came up with the Goop Colorblur Glow Balm—the ideal combination of makeup and skincare.

The actress states that she uses just a hint of blush, some mascara, and lip balm for her everyday makeup, which inspired her to come up with something minimal yet impactful for everyday use.

Commenting on her brand’s first step into the makeup category, Gwyneth told Harpers Bazaar:

“We thought it might be really nice to lean into the ‘no-makeup makeup’ look that I sort of do in my own life. Then when we were starting to think about the formulations, I just got excited about this idea of skincare blending with makeup and that you could put beautiful moisturizers and antioxidants into the product itself."

The Goop Beauty Colorblur Glow Balm is available in five versatile shades for $34 each on the Goop website.

Goop Colorblur Glow Balm is one's shortcut to getting the famous 'Goop Glow'

Gwyneth called the glow balms “foolproof”, making them ideal for anyone like the actress who believes in minimal makeup and wants to add a subtle pop of color to the face. She shares that she likes to use the Goop Colorblur Glow Balm along her hairline and on her nose to give a “the sun hits these areas of the face” kind of look. The translucent, pigmented creams provide a natural-looking, moisturized glow to the face.

Apart from having a famous actress as a founder, Goop is popular for its wellness and fashion collections. Founded in 2008, the brand began as a homespun weekly newsletter that Gwyneth Paltrow began in her kitchen. Since then, the brand has only introduced the world to amazing fashion and wellness products, cracked taboos, and established itself as a brand that stands for connection, resonance, and non-judgment.

Now the beauty brand enters the makeup domain with a product that is lush-looking and curated with ingredients that have already gotten makeup enthusiasts excited.

The Goop Colorblur Glow Balm is made with clinically tested skin-care ingredients such as sea buckthorn. This superfruit is rich in vitamin C and fatty acids that nourish and protect the skin. Additionally, it also consists of Vitamin E, an antioxidant that helps protect the skin against environmental stressors while soothing it, and safflower oil, which is rich in linoleic and oleic acids that moisturize the skin and offer barrier support.

Additionally, the balm is available in five sheer colors that wake up the skin to a flush of tint and glow within seconds. These include:

Slipper: a warm peach shade

Venus: a soft fuchsia shade

Velveteen: a soft mauve shade

Whiskey: a warm terra-cotta shade

Afterglow: a soft berry shade

The product looks extremely flattering on bare skin and blends easily with makeup as well. Notably, Goop has taken a step ahead with its impressive move to showcase a full ingredient list for each one of these shades.

The Goop Colorblur Glow Balm is easy to apply with one’s fingers or a brush, delivering an effortless-looking tint of color. It is a multipurpose product curated for the cheeks, lips, and brow bones, particularly anywhere the sun hits the skin.

This creamy formulation is available on the Goop Beauty website for $34.