5 Beauty Trends That Will Dominate This Fall 2023. 

Fall is an exceedingly noteworthy season for the fashion and beauty domain, positioning the podium for many beauty trends to blossom. The swiftness initiated with the highly anticipated New York Fashion Week SS24, which further paved its way for the fashion capitals of London, Milan, and Paris to highlight their unique fashion styles and inspirational beauty trends.

In true fall spirit, beauty enthusiasts eagerly welcome the chance to experiment with unique beauty trends and update their makeup rituals by making elementary seasonal swaps and accepting fresh aesthetics from these beauty trends that merge with the changing climate and sensations of Fall.

The best of the 5 beauty trends dominating this fall 2023

Whether using vibrant, warm-hued eyeshadows, daring lip stains, or experimenting with various hairdos that complete the style quotient of a relaxed and lively atmosphere of Fall, innovative beauty trends follow suit.

Displaying a good understanding of the next big forte in beauty, several beauty trends are making rounds in the glam world.

Check out 5 beauty trends that will dominate this season and beyond.

1) Storytelling aromas

These alluring aromas are crafted to ferry the perfumer to further zones and produce assertive feelings via their olfactory storytelling.

From captivating floral aromas that whisk one away to a private garden to smoky and enigmatic accords that kindle a sense of adventure, these scents bring histories to life with every spritz.

Sarah Brown, the executive director of Violet Lab at Violet Grey, in an exclusive interview with Who What Wear, stated,

"Increasingly, the fragrances that we see and are most moved by are the ones that are not only beautifully crafted, layered, and complex, but they are the ones that tell a real story, conjure a world, and take us somewhere."

The Fall of 2023 is about submitting to the magic of aroma and permitting it to knit tales of magic on the skin layers. As one embraces the changing seasons, these storytelling scents enable one to embrace the vision and weave unforgettable stories via scent.

2) Makeup and skincare hybrids

This beauty fad has become dominant in the beauty domain this Fall 2023. These inventive makeup and skincare products incorporate the most pleasing of both worlds, delivering cosmetic enhancements and nourishing perks for the skin.

From tinted moisturizers with SPF to lip stains ingrained with moistening elements, these combinations cater to a suitable and efficient mode to attain a perfect look while tending to the skin layers.

Nyakio Grieco, co-founder of Thirteen Lune and founder of Relevant: Your Skin Seen, in a conversation with WWW, agrees, saying,

"Trend that I have seen is cosmetics products being developed with skincare benefits. It’s skincare within your makeup for a glow from within."

With their multi-faceted capabilities to simplify beauty rituals, it is no wonder that makeup and skincare hybrids have become the cynosure of 2023's fall season.

3) Slicked-back hair

This flawless-looking dapper hairdo adds a hint of refinement and polish to any look. Whether a sleek-looking, low ponytail or a gel-sculpted updo, the slicked-back hair sensation is adaptable and can be tailored to myriad events.

Prominent celebs and influencers have adopted this fad, highlighting its age-old charm on red carpets and social media. For instance, a well-known social media icon, Nitsan Raiter Fluxgold, sported this style, claiming it to be a perfect 'day-to-night' look.

As per Dagdag, a prominent social media influencer,

"A slicked ponytail or bun is a big trend we will see this fall. It is a timeless look and easy for most people with medium-to-long hair to achieve. It screams sophistication and translates easily to different situations—the perfect day-to-night look."

4) Y2K-inspired luminosity

Drawing motivation from several iconic makeup looks of the early 2000s, this beauty trend fetches back the glimmer and shine that depicted that era. Backing this dominating beauty trend of fall 2023, Jessica Matlin, the director of beauty at Moda Operandi, stated,

"Wearing eye gloss, cheek shine, or lipgloss feels like Y2K beauty throwbacks, but at the end of the day, anything luminous will add light to your complexion, which is only a good thing during fall and winter. Picture your skin catching the light in the bright winter sun or reflecting candlelight in a huge little restaurant. Also, these products are really easy to pull off because they require almost zero precision. Big fan of that."

As the Y2K era returns, a beauty seeker can expect rich, holographic eyeshadows, shiny pouts, and shining highlighters to take the podium. For instance, well-known celeb Camila Morrone sports a contemporary take on frosted eyeliner, supporting this dominating beauty trend of fall 2023.

The makeovers are about forming a glowing, young face with dewy finishes and a hint of nostalgia.

5) Latte Makeup

Motivated by a latte mug's friendly and pleasing hues, this cosmetic look has overtaken the beauty industry.

With shades of caramel, coffee, and light-colored, creamy beige, Latte Makeup gives any makeover a hint of warmness and refinement - creating cozy vibes of the Fall of 2023.

Hailey Bieber posted her latter makeup look on her Instagram and TikTok handle as a visual instance.

Further, as per Grieco, this beauty trend will persist through the fall and winter, owing to varied reasons.

"Latte makeup has been trending for quite some time and will continue to trend in the fall. It’s the perfect effortless, neutral makeup look. It’s adaptable for intensity and personal style for a flattering look."

From soft and muted eyeshadows to facial contours, bronzed cheekbones, and nude lips, this fad welcomes honest and flawless beauty.

With a focus on refreshing makeup rituals, transitioning to seasonal items, and exploring new beauty trends, this Fall is a thrilling time for beauty lovers. These best-of-five beauty trends dominating the fall of 2023 are sometimes ticking all the boxes of the glam world.