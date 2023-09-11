Floral Street x Marks & Spencer deal: Everything we know so far

On September 5, the Floral Street x Marks & Spencer deal took place, where the British fragrance brand expanded its retail presence in the UK. With this deal, Floral Street's fragrance brand launched sustainable aromatic luxuries at Marks & Spencer, backed by floral powers and drawing inspiration from London's diverse and vibrant culture.

Courtesy of the Floral Street x Marks & Spencer deal, the department store offers a selection of Floral Street's vegan and cruelty-free fragrances and a curated collection of their home scents. This collaboration signifies the brand's commitment to making ethical fine fragrances accessible to all perfume enthusiasts.

Consumers can locate the Floral Street range at 19 M&S retail stores across the UK, with the unique offerings as their latest best-selling Wonderland Peony and Sweet Almond Blossom aromas, priced at $89 for standard size and $34 for mini size.

These aromatic delights are created with the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.

Further details explored on Floral Street x Marks & Spencer deal

Since its establishment in 2017, Floral Street has been committed to crafting high-end fragrances that are both luxurious and eco-friendly. These perfumes are traceable, reusable, recyclable, and in bio-degradable packaging.

Further, with this Floral Street x Marks & Spencer deal, the fragrance brand strives to reach a more expansive audience and persist in unfurling its message of sustainability and inclusivity.

Concerning the same, the Founder of Floral Street, Michelle Feeney, said:

"I’ve seen the transition in product and communication with the consumer that M&S has developed with its bigger out-of-town stores and the power of its Sparks card that crosses generations."

Michelle further stated:

"When the M&S launch opportunity came to us, I asked the opinions of my multigenerational team, and it was the younger members that pushed me to do it."

Here are some significant Floral Street x Marks & Spencer deal snippets.

The affordable, aromatic luxury

Wonderland Peony: This comes with a magnetic scent with a comforting mix of top notes featuring a burst of red apple and bergamot. At the same time, its heart notes divulge in the exquisite peony blossom and jasmine—lastly, the perfume sinks with warm base notes of sandalwood and musk.

Sweet Almond Blossom: This perfume showcases a fascinating blend of top notes featuring juicy pear and soothing cherry blossom, while its heart notes reveal the sweet almond blossom and heliotrope. The scent is completed with warm base notes of tonka bean and vanilla.

Floral Street's home pour range also comprises hand-poured, consciously-made candles with natural, paraffin-free wax, clean burning, unbleached cotton, and linen thread wicks.

Additionally, this aroma brand is into making luxury vegan oil reed diffusers in reusable and recyclable glass vessels. These alluring aromatic products of Floral Street are sure to delight the olfactory nerves of the user. They also leave a long-lasting impression.

One can visit the nearest M&S store or purchase scented delights from beauty retailers like Sephora to partake in the beauty and allure of Floral Street's fragrant innovations.