Hirestreet X M&S: Everything to know about clothing rental collection 

Marks & Spencer recently partnered with Hirestreet to introduce their latest clothing rental range. The association with M&S is the most significant retailer partnership for the UK's popular fashion rental platform. The latest launch marks the second drop of M&S items on the platform.

Acknowledging the success of its Autumn/Winter collection, which was introduced in November 2021 on the rental platform, M&S once again joined forces with the rental platform.

The British fashion label offers superior quality and dapper designs that make it ideal for rental. 95% of Hirestreet shoppers reported that the quality of their M&S products wowed them. Around 98% of them said that they would once again rent M&S items from the platform.

Hirestreet x M&S offers an all-new range of rental clothing

The latest chic dresses that are handy for vacations, weekend getaways, and parties can be easily rented from Hirestreet, with the items starting for just $13 or £10.

For instance, M&S Autograph Irish Linen Blend Belted Dress, which originally retailed for $116 (£89), is available for rent at Hirestreetuk.com for $21 (£16).

The second drop is the 40-piece collection that you can’t afford to miss. It comprises brilliant dresses, trousers, and blouses to make sure that you are spring-ready. The new set will debut 16 looks, with fresh designs arriving throughout the season.

The fashion company has also added the Cotton Rich Belted Utility Jacket to the list for the latest rental collection, which usually retails for $72 (£55). However, it can be borrowed for just $14 (£11) via Hirestreet.

Additionally, the Spring collection includes Marks & Spencer's two in-house labels, Autograph and Per Una.

While commenting upon the increasing popularity of rental fashion, the strategy lead at the rental company, Rosie Hartman, said,

“Clothing rental is often associated with special occasions, but the popularity of Marks & Spencer clothes, many of which are versatile for any occasion, demonstrates how the future of fashion rental is changing - today, rental fashion is more than just providing temporary access to designer items.”

Moreover, the managing director of clothing and home at Marks & Spencer, Richard Price, spoke about their take on rental fashion, saying,

“We know customers are increasingly interested in the circular economy and rental, which is why we started our exciting partnership with Hirestreet last year.”

According to Hirestreet, Marks & Spencer is the most popular brand for a 'bundle,' allowing customers to choose three different outfits for a 30-day rental period for $65 (£50).

Since its first launch last year, M&S has worked in close association with the rental company for analysis and a better understanding of the clothing rental habits of their shoppers.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar