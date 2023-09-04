Mercedes-Benz ‘Land, Sea, Air’ Fragrance Trilogy for Men: Where to get, price, and more details explored

German luxury and commercial automotive brand Mercedes-Benz recently released its fragrance collection for men called "Land, Sea, Air A Fragrance Trilogy." It's a set of three luxurious perfumes focusing completely on the roots of the mythical star of the brand. Mercedes-Benz created their first-ever fragrances in recycled glass bottles with aluminum caps. The packaging is made of algae-derived biodegradable paper.

Mercedes-Benz 3-Set perfume has its own story behind that consciousness towards working for sustainability and fragrance. As a result, this trilogy provides a harmonious experience for fragrance enthusiasts throughout the world. The concept of this perfume also holds that it makes people "smell good and make them feel good too."

French perfume master Anne Flipo created the Land, Sea, Air perfume. It can easily be worn out separately based on individual desires. The collection itself is inspired by the Mercedes-Benz three-point logo, which signifies an element that the German automotive brand consistently aims to bring to its vehicles. The fragrance was launched on August 19, 2023, and is available at Dillard's and soon at Belk at the end of this year. The brand intends to redefine the perfume industry while remaining true to its core values. At the global level, this collection is expected to reach up to 12,000 outlets. The price of each perfume is $115.

Mercedes-Benz's Land, Sea, Air profoundly showcases its significant elements as it holds its symbolism

According to Mercedes-Benz estimates, the trilogy fragrance product is said to bring sales of up to 25 million euros in global retail in its first year. Anne Flipo, the producer, is an IFF master perfumer and the '2023 Fragrance Foundation Lifetime Achievement Perfumer Honor Award winner. The brand itself has a unique and strong global reputation. It has finally decided to target a foray into travel retail by 2025.

In an interview with WWD, the international marketing director, Magalie Chauvin, at INCC Parfums said,

"When we started to work on this project, the objective was to give a new start to Mercedes-Benz's perfume range in a unique and unexpected manner."

Mecedes-Benz's top market searches are from the U.S., Korea, Europe, Germany, and Douglass, as these places are expected to receive high sales. The concept of a 3-set perfume was brought on by Anne Flipo, who wanted it to be an innovative trilogy with the possibility of layering up. That means the land, air, and water are interconnected and can be separated. Further details about each particular perfume are mentioned below:

Land : The perfume features scents of iconic Land that include cocoa shell, tonka bean, floral, and woody patchouli extracts.

: The perfume features scents of iconic Land that include cocoa shell, tonka bean, floral, and woody patchouli extracts. Sea : The perfume features scents of the sea breeze that contain violet leaf, tangerine, and seaweed.

: The perfume features scents of the sea breeze that contain violet leaf, tangerine, and seaweed. Air: The Air perfume contains the aroma of cold wind that contains armoise oil, citrus extract, and turmeric leaf.

Mercedes-Benz's recent innovative technology-based fragrance, "Land, Sea, Air A Fragrance Trilogy," tries to captivate luxurious scents from the elements of earth and simplifies the brand's commitment to sustainability through recycled materials and biodegradable packaging. The perfume is carefully crafted by the renowned perfumer artist Anne Flipo, and each of her fragrances tells a unique story rooted in the brand's legacy.