5 best Jean Paul Gaultier colognes explored as the brand announces new fragrance "Divine"

Popular TV show Black-ish fame, Yara Shahidi, has been announced to front Jean Paul Gaultier’s latest fragrance ‘Divine’. The fragrance aims to send a message through its name, packaging, and campaign, that every woman is a goddess.

Jean Paul Gaultier has been a prominent name in the fashion and fragrance industry. The French fashion designer is best known for reinventing Haute Couture as well as for creating unique colognes and perfumes for men and women.

Yara was recently spotted wearing a Gaultier couture bustier to the 2023 Met Gala. The actress states that the campaign resonates with her.

5 best Jean Paul Gaultier colognes for men and women

Best known for capturing fragrances in unique silhouette-shaped bottles, Jean Paul Gaultier's collection of fragrances is rich, strong, and fun. As the JPG brand launches its new fragrance, check out the five best Jean Paul Gaultier colognes.

1) Le Male

This cologne is a tribute to the sailor, a mythical figure, that inspired Jean Paul Gaultier. This fragrance is JPG’s unconventional version of masculinity, with the smell of Lavender and a sensual smell of vanilla.

This smell is curated to rvoke the reassuring and known smell of shaving soap. The fragrance comes in a torso-shaped bottle indicating masculine attributes. The transparent glass of the bottle is symbolic of the emblematic garment of JPG’s man’s wardrobe collection: the sailor’s shirt which symbolizes seduction and freedom.

Le Male is a JPG classic that retails for $64 on the brand's official website.

2) Le Beau

The Le Beau Eu de Toilette is a powerful and fresh elixir for men. The fragrance opens the gates of JPG’s gardens of attraction and temptation to us.

The bottle of the fragrance showcases a slender figure with prominent muscles wearing a single vine leaf as a symbol of masculinity. Bergamot and geranium give Le Beau's essence a fresh yet sweet scent. It is a fragrant woody eau de toilette.

Le Beau's retail price starts from $108 on JPG's official website.

3) Scandal Pour Homme

This fragrance comes in a boxing glove-shaped bottle with an energizing and elegant smell. The idea behind this fragrance is to showcase a king of the boxing ring who seduces his fans with the woody amber scent of Scandal Pour Homme.

The packaging is refillable and this fragrance redefines caramel in a harmonious combination with the tonka bean. This is an extravagant JPG fragrance claimed to be extremely addictive and sensual.

Scandal Pour Homme is an exclusive fragrance starting from $120 on Jean Paul Gaultier's official website.

4) Classique

This fragrance for women is a symbol of sensuality. The packaging is an iconic bust bottle with a corset symbolizing one of the quintessential pieces from the fashion house of JPG. Classique aims to be a multi-faceted fragrance for women which reminds them of a childhood memory that develops into a femme fatale.

This cologne is a blend of orange blossom with the aphrodisiac fragrance of ginger and sweet notes of vanilla. The price range of Classique starts from $100 on Jean Paul Gaultier's official website.

5) Classique Pride 2023

Launched with the tagline “Get Used to It”, the Classique Pride 2023 fragrance by Jean Paul Gaultier is a limited edition PRIDE fragrance in support of the LGBTQIA+ community. It is a rainbow-colored perfume that celebrates love regardless of gender.

Packed in a bust silhouette bottle, the house of JPG launched this fragrance with the bottle having a t-shirt with a 1994 Spring-Summer Street Art graffiti print that matched the print of the scent Le Male. Classique Pride 2023 is the celebration of the entire community indicating differences caressed in the rainbow light of tolerance and love.

It is an inclusive fragrance curated for everyone and has hints of citrus notes paired with yuzu. It consists of neroli and musky blond woods, claimed to be a party for the senses by the brand.

The price of Classique Pride 2023 starts from $108 on the brand's official website.

A massive hit in both male and female fragrance arenas, Jean Paul Gaultier is a popular name in the fashion and fragrance industry owing to his unique approach toward both domains. From the bestseller Le Male to the newly launched Divine campaign, his fragrances have always caught public attention.