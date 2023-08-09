What is "Sun Bask" skin? How to get the trending warm, dewy look?

Sun Bask Skin is the latest makeup trend which provides a dewy, warm, glowing makeup look just like the effect that comes onto the face when basking in the sunlight on a perfect sunny day. This newly trending makeup look creates a golden-hour-like effect on the face with a flushed glow.

Not to be confused with the ever-trending latte makeup trend, the sun bask skin trend makes use of blush and bronzer with glossy lips. While the latte makeup trend makes the skin appear like one has spent hours in the sun. It is more toward the shades of brown kind of makeup.

How to get the warm and dewy Sun Bask makeup look

Celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, and Emma Roberts were seen sporting the latest makeup trend that is viral on TikTok with #Sunkissed makeup having over 378.7 million views.

The Sun Bask makeup look can be created with a few makeup products. The formula to acing this look is dewy skincare, a pink-orange blush, a hint of bronzer, some glossy highlighter, and a juicy, tinted lip gloss.

Follow these steps to get the Sun Bask skin look:

First, prep the skin with an ultra-dewy skincare regime essentially consisting of products with peptides, Vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid.

Then, use a glow-enhancing product like the Supergoop Glow Screen ($38) or Saie’s Glowy Super Gel ($28) as these will help mimic the glow when sunlight hits the skin.

Next, opt for a cream contour paired with a hydrating concealer to paint the skin in light layers. This step is crucial for achieving the Sun Bask makeup look as applying makeup in thick layers can mask the glowing base created in the previous step.

Then, choose a hydrating liquid foundation to blend the concealer and contour together.

Follow it up with a red or pink-orange cream blush to the apples of the cheeks to give a juicy, glowy appearance of the summer glow. The cream formulation of the blush is important. Rare Beauty's Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush in the shade Nearly Apricot ($22), and the e.l.f Cosmetics Putty Blush in the shade Bahamas ($7) are ideal pink-orange shade for the makeup look.

Blend the color toward the top of the cheekbones.

For people with oily skin, a loose setting powder is ideal to set the makeup in place. As for other skin types, makeup setting spray works just as fine.

To add finishing touches, brush the brows with a gel and apply a light coat of mascara. One can use the Huda Beauty 1 Coat WOW! Extra Volumizing and Lifting Mascara ($23) to get dramatic lashes in a single stroke.

Top it off with a tinted lip gloss such as Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil in the shade Muted Peach ($20 on Sephora) or the Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil in the shades Cherry and Raspberry ($40 on Sephora).

With these makeup products, one can achieve the "Sun Bask" makeup look and create a sun-kissed makeup illusion without having to actually step out.