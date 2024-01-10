How to get the no-makeup look? Easy tips and techniques to master the trend

The roots of the “I'm cold” makeup look and “minimalist” makeup looks can be traced back to TikTok’s favorite no-makeup look, which is an evergreen trend often sported by beauty influencers and celebrities.

The no-makeup look, as the name suggests, gives the illusion of very natural and subtle makeup, almost like putting a filter on the skin in real life. However, contrary to popular belief, the makeup look is not as easy to achieve, as the aim is to make it look as natural and minimal as possible.

With multiple beauty influencer videos showcasing how to achieve the look, beauty enthusiasts can give the au-natural makeup look a try, as it is ideal for formal events, a day out with loved ones, and running errands as well.

Skin Prep to Lip Tint: Easy steps and techniques to achieve the no-makeup look explored

Any good makeup look, even with minimal makeup, entails perfecting the base for products to stay put on the skin. Hence, the no-makeup look begins with adequate skin prep. After cleansing, toning, and moisturizing the face with non-comedogenic formulations, beauty enthusiasts must opt for a sunscreen, tint, or lightweight foundation.

Using lightweight, long-lasting formulations:

One can use the Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint ($48) for a foundation-like finish with a lightweight formulation that won’t look cakey or heavy for a no-makeup look.

To make the makeup look last longer, one can use the Hourglass Veil™ Translucent Setting Powder ($49) or the Milk Makeup Hydrogrip ($38). The former is a powder-based formula, and the other is a water-based setting spray, which can be used according to one’s skin type.

Concealing is the key to an even complexion:

While the no makeup look focuses on a natural-looking complexion, it is important to blur out blemishes, dark spots, and uneven complexion. Using the fingers, dab concealer on the under-eye area, the T-zone, and on dark spots.

Beauty enthusiasts can use the Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Concealer Pen ($40) for a smooth finish and easy application. The concealer highlights one’s features with a natural, glowing finish.

Dramatic lashes and accentuated eyebrows:

Once the simple base makeup is done, it's time to do the lashes and brows, making it look like they’ve just been professionally done.

There are multiple mascara formulations on the market for beauty enthusiasts to achieve dramatically volumized lashes, like the Chanel Le Volume de Chanel Mascara ($38), the Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara ($28), and the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push-Up Lashes ($29).

As for the brows, one can opt for a clear or tinted brow gel to fill in sparse hairs and to condition the brows to add fullness. The ideal products for the same are Anastasia Beverly Hills Strong Hold Clear Brow Gel ($22), e.l.f. Clear Brow & Lash Mascara ($3), or Glossier Boy Brow ($24).

Naturally Flushed Cheeks:

Using a cream-based blush formula is ideal for the no-makeup look, as powder-based blushes can make it look cakey. Since the approach is to look as natural as possible, beauty enthusiasts must use their fingers to blend the cream blush or tint onto their cheekbones.

One can use the N°1 de Chanel Red Camellia Revitalizing Lip and Cheek Balm ($45) or the Glossier Cloud Paint ($20) for the same. Both products have an easily blendable formula and a wide shade range to choose from.

Tad bit of Highlighter:

While this step is optional, a highlighter can be used when wanting to glamorize the no-makeup look subtly. Since a tinge of highlighter can add an accent to the face, one can use the Rare Beauty Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight ($25) or the e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Liquid Filter ($14) to add a glow to the high points of the face.

Lip Tint to elevate the look:

Lip tints are the ideal product to complete the no-makeup look as they are not matte or solidified, making the lip makeup come across as product-heavy. Lip tints make the lips look naturally glossy and impart an accentuating shine to the pout.

The NARS Afterglow Lip Balm ($28) and the Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Liquid Lip Blush & Cheek Tint ($53) are the ideal formulations to ace the natural makeup look.

Minimal product, minimal application, and a beautiful outcome are what the no-makeup look is all about. While the abovementioned steps summarize the same, techniques like using the fingers for makeup blending and not overusing the products must be kept in mind to ace the no-makeup look.