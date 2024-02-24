How to ace Selena Gomez's "Love On" makeup look? Rare Beauty products explored 

Selena Gomez's newly launched single 'Love On' features the singer sporting multiple looks and it's no surprise that she used her brand Rare Beauty's products to create the same. The Wolves singer paid homage to the city of Paris through her latest song's music video, in addition to which the pop song has quickly caught onto the singer's fans.

Selena Gomez's beauty brand Rare Beauty recently shared a post on Instagram showcasing one of the many looks the singer slayed in the Love On music video and also shared a list of products used to achieve the look.

The photo features Selena Gomez in a hot pink dress with short hair and fringes. Her base makeup is dewy, however her eyes are the most defined facial feature in this look. The singer sports a clean touch of blush and bronzer along with a matte pink shade for the lips.

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty regime decoded: Products explored

Rare Beauty has a wide range of makeup products with their liquid blush being a global best-seller. Starting with the base, the products used on Selena’s face by makeup artist Melissa Murdick are:

Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation in 210N ($30): This is Rare Beauty’s long-lasting foundation that combines the weightless effect of a serum and the buildable medium coverage of a foundation, offering a layerable and breathable wear.

Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer in 210N ($22): The next step to get Selena’s makeup look is to conceal the dark spots and uneven skin tone with the beauty brand’s Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer. It is a hydrating concealer that gives the skin a glowing, radiant finish.

Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Worth ($23): One of the brand’s bestsellers, the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush is a long-lasting, weightless formula that delivers a soft and healthy flush to the cheeks. The shade Selena is wearing is Worth - a true rose, dewy finish shade.

According to Rare Beauty’s post, the “People You Know,” singer got the dewy bronzed finish on her face using the Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer in Happy Sol ($26) and the final addition to the base makeup being the Positive Light Liquid Luminizer in Mesmerize ($25), which is a rose bronze highlighter shade.

As for eye makeup, Selena Gomez's makeup artist Melissa Murdick used:

Perfect Strokes Longwear Gel Liner in True Brown ($19) and the Perfect Strokes Longwear Gel Liner in Black ($19) along with the Perfect Strokes Liquid Liner ($21).

Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara ($20): This mascara is created for every lash type with an all-in-one, easy-to-build formula. The mascara comes with an eye-hugging brush that lengthens, curls, lifts, and volumizes the lashes to deliver a Selena-like dramatic lash effect.

Brow Harmony Precision Pencil in Cool Brown ($19): A waterproof and long-lasting brow pencil, this Rare Beauty product comes with a fine angled tip that creates hair-like, precise strokes to get a naturally poised brow effect. Beauty enthusiasts can use the beauty brand’s Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel ($17): to set the brows in a flexible hold all day.

Lastly, for the lips, one can use the Rare Beauty Kind Words Matte Lip Liner in the shade Creative ($15)- it is a muted peach shade in a lip liner that glides seamlessly on the lips. The creamy, waterproof lip liner is available in ten varied shades.

The final product to achieve Selena Gomez's 'Love On' makeup look is Kind Words Matte Lipstick in the shade Talented ($20). It is a true natural beige shade with a buttery, rich-pigment payoff that offers comfort and colour to the lips.

The above-mentioned products are beauty enthusiasts' key to ace Selena Gomez's 'Love On' beauty look. One can use the technique of their choice to achieve this look and add a personal touch to the same.