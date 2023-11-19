How to get makeup looks like Selena Gomez? 5 best tips explored 

Selena Gomez, the multi-talented singer, actress, and entrepreneur, is not only known for her exceptional singing and acting skills but also for her stunning and versatile makeup looks. From the red carpet to her music videos, Selena Gomez's makeup always exudes an effortless elegance that captures attention and admiration.

Since 2016, Selena Gomez has teamed up closely with the renowned celebrity makeup artist Melissa Murdick. Melissa's exceptional talent has shaped Selena's iconic looks, from red-carpet events to everyday styles. Their collaboration has not only produced stunning appearances but has also defined Selena Gomez’s versatile makeup aesthetic.

Melissa's expertise and Selena's natural beauty result in makeup looks that exude elegance and modern flair. This ongoing partnership showcases a perfect blend of talent and creativity, capturing the attention and admiration of audiences worldwide.

In discussing Selena Gomez's appearance in the "Single Soon" music video, Melissa Murdick sheds light on the inspirations behind the look,

"It was supposed to be really sexy, but fun and lighthearted. I did more of a strong eye that has purple tones to it. I did a pink glossy lip and a bronze glowy cheek."

Selena's makeup always looks on point, from her flawless complexion to her expressive eyes and perfectly contoured features. The first tip focuses on creating a smooth base for the makeup. Here are five simple tips to help achieve makeup looks inspired by Selena Gomez and created by Melissa Murdick.

From flawless complexion to bold brows: 5 best tips to get from Selena Gomez's makeup looks

1) Flawless Complexion

Selena Gomez is often seen with a flawless, radiant complexion. To achieve this, start with a hydrating primer to create a smooth canvas. Use a medium-coverage foundation that matches the skin tone and blend it well. Conceal any blemishes or under-eye circles with a concealer, and set your base with a translucent powder for a matte finish.

2) Bronzed and Contoured

Selena Gomez often rocks a sun-kissed glow with perfectly sculpted cheekbones. To mimic this look, use a bronzer to warm up the complexion. Apply bronzer to the high points of the face where the sun naturally hits – the forehead, cheekbones, and nose bridge. Don't forget to contour the cheekbones with a cool-toned contour powder for added definition.

3) Sultry Eyes

Selena is known for her sultry and expressive eyes. Achieve this by starting with a neutral eyeshadow base and adding depth with a slightly darker shade in the crease. Define the eyes with black or dark brown eyeliner and wing it out for a subtle cat-eye effect. Finish the look with volumizing mascara or false lashes for a dramatic touch.

4) Soft and Natural Lips

Selena often opts for soft and natural lip colors that enhance her overall makeup look. Choose nude or rosy shades that complement the skin tone. For a plump finish, apply a lip liner to define the lips, then fill them with creamy lipstick or gloss. Selena's go-to look often includes a subtle shine for a fresh and youthful appearance.

5) Bold Brows

Selena Gomez is known for her bold and well-defined eyebrows. To achieve this, use a brow pencil or powder to fill sparse areas and create a strong arch. Brush through the eyebrows with a spoolie for a natural finish. Remember that well-groomed eyebrows frame the face and can significantly impact the overall makeup look.

Incorporating the expertise of celebrity makeup artist Melissa Murdick into the beauty routine can elevate the process of achieving a makeup look inspired by Selena's looks. Achieving a makeup look inspired by Selena involves creating a flawless complexion, emphasizing bronzed and contoured features, enhancing the eyes with sultry tones, opting for soft and natural lips, and paying attention to bold eyebrows.

By integrating these five tips into the makeup routine, one can capture the essence of Selena's signature style and feel confident channeling her iconic looks for any occasion.