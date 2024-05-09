What did Selena Gomez play in Barney? Her character on the show explored

Selena Gomez has built an incredible career over the past two decades, all before the age of 31. Her journey began at the early age of seven with Barney and Friends, a TV series first aired in 1992. The show popularised Barney, a T-rex dinosaur, who spread educational messages through his songs.

Gomez first appeared in the show in 2002 and was part of the series until 2004. Selena Gomez played the role of Giana, her first acting role on television. After about 20 years, a look back at her role shows that she brought in the much-needed youthful sweetness and innocence on television.

Selena has come a long way in her journey, from starring in a kid's show to being a global artist. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Global Citizen Festival)

What did Selena Gomez play in Barney & Friends? Her character explored

Selena's journey has been one of a kind. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez played the role of Giana on Barney and Friends on seasons 7 and 8. Giana lives with her family and has a Mexican heritage. Selena's role entailed taking part in various activities such as singing songs and playing in imaginary play with Barney. While her screen time was limited, it laid the foundation for her acting and singing career.

A lesser-known fact is before making her debut as Gianna, Selena Gomez made an uncredited cameo appearance in Barney's Christmas Star, which was filmed before season seven of Barney & Friends started production.

In an interview with International Business Times, the producer Linda Houston appreciated Selena's acting and appearance and reported:

"Selena started out really strong.”

How did starring in Barney & Friends impact Selena's career?

Selena Gomez first appeared on TV in Barney & Friends, and yet after so many years, her role stays relevant to her career trajectory. Post-Barney, Selena would keep it relevant to her music career. Gomez would also sell Barney merchandise at her concerts in the initial years.

In one of the interviews with PEOPLE, Selena Gomez revealed that she still knows the words of some Barney classics. She stated:

“That says a lot about me.”

Even after many years, the Calm Down singer opened up about her time in the show. Gomez revealed that although she looks back at her time at the show fondly, there were some downsides to it. Gomez added that people from her school would make fun of her.

However, the Love On singer has cherished her experience at the show. In an older interview with Early Show co-anchor Maggie Rodriguez, she remarked:

"I learned everything from that show. So it's such a wonderful memory to me."

She added:

"A lot of people would be embarrassed to say they were on 'Barney' but I embrace the fact and I had such a wonderful time doing that show."

Years after, Selena's experience remains precious and timeless to her.

With Barney and Friends, Selena Gomez faced the camera for the first time and it changed her life immensely. Even though she experienced difficulties at her school due to her role, Selena looks back at her experience with pride and joy. For her 30th birthday on July 22, 2022, she had a cake with a photo of her and Barney, paying homage to her time on Barney & Friends.