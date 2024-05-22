Why do Taylor Swift fans trade friendship bracelets? Swifties are inspired by lyrics from a song on 2022 album Midnights

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has exponentially boosted the singer-songwriter's popularity even more. With every new concert, the tour breaks records and attracts millions of Swifties from all over the world.

A common phenomenon seen during an Eras Tour concert involves Swifties carrying several friendship bracelets and exchanging them with one another. This trend has its roots in Taylor Swift's song You're On Your Own, Kid, from her album Midnights. In the nostalgic anthem, Taylor urges everyone to make friendship bracelets and celebrate the times that they've left behind.

To fans, the friendship bracelet is a sign of fraternity, love, and a celebration of nostalgia.

Everything to know about the friendship bracelet trend at Taylor Swift's concerts

Taylor Swift Clock Counts Down To Sydney Concert (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

The friendship bracelet, like most other Swiftie-related trends, got its start with a Taylor song. In her 2022 song You're on Your Own, Kid, from her album Midnights, the 34-year-old songstress inspires people to make friendship bracelets and celebrate the nostalgia of bygone days.

"Cause there were pages turned with the bridges burned/Everything you lose is a step you take/So make the friendship bracelets/Take the moment and taste it/You’ve got no reason to be afraid," part of the lyrics read.

These lines have inspired millions of fans from across the globe to take up bracelet-making and exchange it at Taylor Swift's concerts. Fans have poured their creativity into making them. In addition to pairing various colors and designs, Swifties add song titles, iconic lines, and other Taylor Swift references to these bands.

On one particular occasion, a fan incorporated a viral Eras Tour moment where Taylor shouted at a security guard during a concert when he was harassing a fan. Her iconic line, "She's fine! She wasn't doing anything! Hey! Stop! Now we got bad blood! Stop!'' was converted into an abbreviation and engraved in the bracelet.

One fan makes a band based on a viral Eras Tour incident (image via X/@rohandbatc)

On another occasion, a Swiftie boasted about coming home with as many as 400 of these bracelets.

Many celebrities have also sported the friendship bracelets

Taylor Swift Fans Descend On Melbourne Cricket Ground (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

Many industry juggernauts are diehard Swifties and have been seen taking part in this bracelet exchange ritual while attending the Eras Tour concerts. For instance, Selena Gomez attended the Los Angeles concert and went home with a stack of bracelets. She posted about them on her Instagram story with the caption:

"Thank you to the fans that traded with me"

Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner showed her massive collection of bracelets that she had collected while attending the Shake It Off singer's concert. In an Instagram post, Garner gave a shoutout to the fans for exchanging the bracelets and lauded Taylor for her 'generosity of spirit, ferocity, and stamina.'

In another X (formerly Twitter) post, Jennifer Lawrence was seen receiving bracelets from Swifties. Despite already having many bracelets, she was open to receiving additional ones and expand her collection.

Other celebrities, including Joe Locke, Aaron Dessner, and Nicole Kidman, have been filmed exchanging friendship bracelets while attending the 34-year-old's concerts. Even Taylor's security guard was seen wearing one of these bracelets while escorting the Grammy winner.

Taylor Swift's bodyguard photographed wearing a friendship bracelet (image via X/@delicate_swift)

The beaded bracelets have become iconic at every Taylor Swift concert and have been sported by fans and celebrities alike. Some have even bragged about exchanging hundreds of these bracelets at a single concert.