Timeline of Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's friendship explored

Celebrity friendships are often considered fleeting or temporary but the friendship between singers Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez seems to defy the assumption. The two have been friends since 2008 and over these 15 years, their friendship seems to have only grown stronger.

Tay-Lena (as their fans often refer to them) met for the first time at a party when they were both reportedly dating two of the Jonas brothers. Taylor Swift was reportedly dating Joe Jonas while Selena Gomez was with Nick Jonas. Since then, the two have been close friends, often seen with each other.

Over the course of their friendship, they have supported each other's careers, partied together, performed on stage, received awards together, and hyped each other. Selena Gomez was also a part of the music video for Taylor Swift's 2014 song Bad Blood.

Timeline of Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's friendship explained

This article will look at a comprehensive timeline of the friendship between Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift who are close friends even in 2024. From meeting at a Jonas brothers' party to attending award ceremonies and even the Met Gala with each other, they have been a pretty huge part of each other's lives.

August 2008: Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez met for the first time

2024 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series - Jonas Brothers Pre-Game Concert (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

In 2008, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez were reportedly dating the Jonas brothers when they met for the first time. Taylor was reportedly dating Joe Jonas while Selena dated Nick.

In an interview with KISS FM UK in 2017, Selena talked about the time they crossed paths for the first time. Calling it hysterical, Selena explained that when they met each other, they "just clicked." She added that their friendship was the best thing the two stars "got out of those relationships."

"We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical. It was amazing, because [Taylor] was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked. It was the best thing we got out of those relationships," Gomez said.

October 20, 2009: Selena calls Taylor her love guru

A little over a year after they met, Selena Gomez was interviewed by Seventeen where she also spoke about her friendship with Swift. She revealed that the latter solved all her love-related problems. When asked about love advice, she confided that there was no problem that Taylor Swift couldn't solve.

“If I ever I have an issue, Taylor has gone through it, because she’s older than me, and she gives the most thought-out answers. And what I love about Taylor is that she does believe in the whole love story and Prince Charming and soul mates. Because of her, I haven’t lost faith,” she added

January & February 2011: Tay-Lena attend many music festivals and award shows together

2011 People's Choice Awards - Backstage And Audience (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for PCA)

Taylor and Selena attended the People's Choice Awards and the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in early 2011. Both won during the ceremony with Taylor winning the Favorite Country Artist and Selena taking home Favorite Breakout Artist at the People's Choice Awards.

2011 American Music Awards - Show (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The two also attended the American Music Awards later in 2011 and were seen sitting together. After the ceremony, the two friends were also spotted with other stars including Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, and Katy Perry, among others.

November 22, 2011: Selena surprised everyone at Taylor's Speak Now tour

While Taylor Swift was performing her Speak Now tour at the Madison Square Garden in 2011, she surprised her fans by inviting Selena Gomez to the stage. The two sang Who Says delighting fans at the venue.

That night, Swift also had a duet performance with her namesake, James Taylor, and the three were seen clicking photos backstage.

July 22, 2013: Taylor Swift wished Selena Gomez on her 21st birthday

Taylor had a special message for her BFF on her 21st birthday and even called her the "closest thing I've ever had to a sister." The 14-time Grammy winner shared a photo of the two of them beside a mermaid statue on X (which was Twitter, then) on July 22, 2013.

"Happy 21st birthday to my friend, and the closest thing I've ever had to a sister, @selenagomez!!"

August 25, 2013: Tay-Lena attend the MTV Music Awards together

2013 MTV Video Music Awards - Show (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for MTV)

With matching navy blue dresses, Taylor and Selena attended the MTV Music Awards 2013 together. Taylor was also seen giving Gomez a bear hug after she won the Best Pop Video for Come & Get It, which was presented by One Direction.

May 6, 2014: Taylor and Selena dance around at the Met Gala together

Taylor and Selena were spotted attending the Met Gala in 2014. The theme for the Met Gala was "Charles James: Beyond Fashion," and Taylor wore an Oscar de la Renta gown while Selena was wearing a gown by Diane von Furstenberg.

After the event, Selena posted an Instagram video of the two dancing and merrymaking around the museum in their dresses.

"And during.. sometimes you wanna just be you with someone who knows all your secrets," Selena wrote in the caption.

October 27, 2014: Selena became nostalgic after Taylor's 1989 release

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez (via Instagram)

Selena Gomez showed her support for Taylor Swift's 2014 album, 1989, and shared photos of some of their most cherished memories on Instagram. She also hyped up her BFF's new album.

"From hotel room album listening parties, kitchen dance floor album listening parties to driving on the pch, windows down album listening parties. - The best part is we were the only ones there. Each time. So happy, honored and proud to know you and your diaries," Selena wrote.

She went on to ask her followers and fans to buy the album, claiming that she would be listening to it live "from drowning in my bed sheets."

November 23, 2014: Tayor cried after Gomez's performance at the American Music Awards

2014 American Music Awards - Show (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift attended the American Music Awards in 2014 and was seen mingling with her friends including Lorde, Karlie Kloss, and, Selena Gomez. Taylor Swift had tears in her eyes as she applauded after Gomez's emotional performance of the ballad, The Heart Wants What It Wants, at the event.

December 12, 2014: Selena Gomez celebrates Taylor's birthday with a special manicure

On Taylor Swift's birthday, Selena posted a picture of a special manicure on Instagram. Her two index fingers had two halves of a broken heart with the letters 'S' and 'T' on each heart. The photo was captioned, "I mean it's my bff birthday weekend so...." and tagged Taylor as well as the nail studio that did her nails.

May 18, 2015: Selena Gomez appears in Taylor Swift's Bad Blood music video

In the Bad Blood music video, Selena Gomez plays Taylor Swift's friend who turns into her enemy. The video also features cameos from Kendrick Lamar, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Ellen Pompeo, Lena Dunham, and Karlie Kloss, among others.

August 26, 2015: Selena Gomez appears in Taylor Swift's 1989 tour

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez (via Instagram)

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift set the stage on fire during the latter's 1989 tour at the Staples Center in LA. Selena joined her BFF for a duet of the song Good For You and they were seen enjoying performing together in their contrasting black and white attires.

In an Instagram post after the show, Selena expressed her joy at being able to perform with Taylor twice in the eight years that they had been friends.

"After nearly 8 years of friendship, I just can't wait to tell our kids we ACTUALLY got to perform in front of thousands of insanely beautiful people together. TWICE!" Selena wrote.

February 15, 2016: Tay-Lena attended the Grammys

Taylor Swift and Selena were seen on the red carpet at the 2016 Grammys, which was also when Taylor Swift made history by becoming the first woman to win Album of the Year twice at the Grammys.

July 22, 2016: Taylor Swift celebrates Selena on her 24th birthday

Taylor hyped up her bestie on her 24th birthday by posting a throwback photo of the two making a heart with their hands.

"Going through old pictures today, because @selenagomez just turned 24! I can't imagine my life without you, Selena. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!" said the caption.

December 13, 2017: Selena Gomez wished Taylor Swift on her birthday

After a relatively quiet year, Selena rekindled the friendship on Instagram by wishing Taylor on her birthday. She shared a candid video of the two giggling in front of the camera and had a heartwarming wish for Taylor on her birthday.

"I’m glad you were born. You write all the thoughts some aren’t able to articulate. (ME!) Thank you for giving a voice to this world that is authentic and inspiring. I wish some knew how big your heart actually is.. it’s fierce, bold and freaking wild with light. I’m glad you protect that. Love you," Selena wrote in the caption.

May 19, 2018: Selena Gomez makes an appearance in Taylor's Reputation Tour

Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour - Sydney (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Selena made yet another surprise appearance in Taylor's Reputation Tour as they performed Hands To Myself in Pasadena. After performing together, they both shared their feelings about the performance on Instagram.

Selena shared a selfie of the two besties backstage and wrote,

"I'm grateful for those I surround myself with. And this woman right here happens to be one of my favorites. Love our tradition, and I love you."

Taylor said that Selena "killed it tonight" before calling her the person she can "call at any time of the day," and who has been there for Swift "no matter what."

"To the person I could call at any time of day, who has been there no matter what... you absolutely KILLED IT tonight and everyone was so excited to see you. I love you, and 60,000 people at the Rose Bowl loved you too," she wrote on Instagram.

September-October 2018: Selena Gomez calls Taylor Swift her 'big sister' and reveals that Taylor is her music advisor

In an Instagram Live, Selena Gomez was asked about Taylor Swift's well-being. In reply, the 31-year-old said that she had spoken to Swift that day before calling her "my big sister."

"She's literally like my big sister, I tell her everything," Selena said.

In a promotional event on 103.5 KTU's Carolina with Greg T. in the Morning, Selena Gomez also mentioned that she always runs her new music by Taylor Swift before releasing it. Gomez revealed that she is a big fan of Taylor's music, and Taylor made her listen to Fearless before releasing it.

"When I got the videos [for "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now"], I got to go and show her and her parents. And it was so cute because we all got on the couch and all the lights were turned down, and just seeing Andrea, her mom, and seeing Taylor react that way was one of the sweetest moments," recalled Selena.

January 8, 2020: Taylor and Selena talk about their friendship

Taylor and Selena opened up about their friendship in a story with the WSJ Magazine. Taylor talked about their inseparable friendship and how it made them feel special.

"I knew from when I met her I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don't know if I can forgive someone who hurts her," the singer said.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez said that their friendship has endured tough times and they have helped each other get out of trouble. She added that they don't post about everything and there are a lot of things that people don't know about their dynamic.

"She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected. Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family. It's been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world. We don't agree on everything, but we respect each other with everything," the founder of Rare Beauty said.

August 21, 2020: Taylor Swift appears on Selena's cooking show

Taylor Swift made a Facetime appearance on HBO Max's Selena + Chef when Gomez video called her to brag about her Korean barbeque Texas breakfast taco.

"If you don't send me the recipe we're going to have words. I want to be served that," Taylor joked.

November 3, 2022: Selena Gomez hails Taylor as her only friend in the industry

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Selena Gomez talked about her struggles with making friends and how Taylor Swift was her only friend in the industry.

Gomez said that she never felt like she fit in with the "cool group of girls that were celebrities."

"My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn't belong. I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives. I had this position, and I was really happy, but … was I? Do these materialistic things make me happy? I just didn't like who I was, because I didn't know who I was," Selena added.

July 7, 2023: Swift and Gomez seen at Taylor's Fourth of July celebration

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and the Haim sisters were seen enjoying Taylor's Fourth of July party after the release of her album Speak Now.

Taylor Swift posted a photo of them partying on her Instagram with the caption, "Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies."

August 8, 2023: Selena Gomez and her sister attend The Eras Tour

Selena Gomez and her sister Gracie were seen in the crowd at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in LA. Selena later shared an Instagram story that showed her singing Lover along with her bestie from the audience.

August 26, 2023: Taylor Swift hypes up Selena Gomez's new single, Single Soon

Selena Gomez released her new single, Single Soon, and her BFF was quick to hype it up in front of the world. In an Instagram story, she wrote, "When your bestie is the bestest. Will be dancing to this forever methinks."

Tay-Lena is going strong even today, and we will surely get more moments like these in the future! With The Tortured Poets Department conquering the Billboard Hot 100 in its debut week, fans are waiting for Selena to hit it off with Taylor in another surprise appearance at The Eras Tour.