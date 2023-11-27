 “THAT HAD TO BE ON PURPOSE”: Taylor Swift confusing Eras tour with Reputation tour at a recent show sends internet into a frenzy

Taylor Swift performed at the Allianz Parque stadium in São Paulo, Brazil, on November 25, 2023, as part of her ongoing Eras tour. However, while starting her performance, the singer briefly started saying Reputation tour, before quickly correcting herself,

"During the rep-, the uh, Eras Tour...you guys got into my head."

The video of the singer's brief confusion regarding the tour names has since then gone viral, resulting in wild reactions on social media, as exemplified by the tweet below:

Netizens react to Taylor Swift tour name confusion

Netizens quickly reacted to Taylor Swift's confusion about the Reputation Tour with her ongoing International Eras tour, taking to social media, particularly Twitter, to express their feelings.

Many reacted to the confusion with surprise and suspicion, with some wondering if it was deliberate and others questioning the reported version of the incident. Some also seemed thoughtful about it, and a few were disappointed and joked about the decision to withdraw the Reputation Tour concert film from Netflix.

Taylor Swift had more intentional surprises for her fans as well. The singer sang two surprise songs at the concert, her last before she went on break. The singer performed Safe & Sound on guitar and then the piano ballad Untouchable. Speaking to the crowd, the singer stated regarding the surprise songs,

"This has been a tradition that I started on The Eras Tour. Both songs I am playing tonight I have never, ever played on this tour."

After the Sao Paulo concerts, Taylor Swift and her team will return to the stage for the rest of her Eras tour in 2024 after spending the holidays with families and friends. The remaining dates and venues for Taylor Swift's International Eras tour are given below:

February 7, 2024 – Tokyo, Japan, at Tokyo Dome

February 8, 2024 – Tokyo, Japan, at Tokyo Dome

February 9, 2024 – Tokyo, Japan, at Tokyo Dome

February 10, 2024 – Tokyo, Japan, at Tokyo Dome

February 16, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia, at Melbourne Cricket Grounds

February 17, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia, at Melbourne Cricket Grounds

February 23, 2024 – Sydney, Australia, at Accor Stadium

February 24, 2024 – Sydney, Australia, at Accor Stadium

February 25, 2024 – Sydney, Australia, at Accor Stadium

March 2, 2024 – Singapore at National Stadium Singapore

March 3, 2024 – Singapore at National Stadium Singapore

March 4, 2024 – Singapore at National Stadium Singapore

May 9, 2024 – Paris, France, at Paris La Defence Arena

May 10, 2024 – Paris, France, at Paris La Defence Arena

May 17, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden, at Friends Arena

May 24, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal, at Estadio Da Luz

May 30, 2024 – Madrid, Spain, at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

June 2, 2024 – Lyon, France, at Groupama Stadium

June 7, 2024 – Edinburgh, UK, at BT Murrayfield Stadium

June 8, 2024 – Edinburgh, UK, at BT Murrayfield Stadium

June 14, 2024 – Liverpool, UK, at Anfield Stadium

June 15, 2024 – Liverpool, UK, at Anfield Stadium

June 18, 2024 – Cardiff, UK, at Principality Stadium

June 21, 2024 – London, UK, at Wembley Stadium

June 22, 2024 – London, UK, at Wembley Stadium

June 28, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland, at Aviva Stadium

June 29, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland, at Aviva Stadium

July 5, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Johann Cruijff Arena

July 6, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Johann Cruijff Arena

July 9, 2024 – Zsurich, Switzerland, at Stadion Letzigrund Zurich

July 13, 2024 – Milan, Italy, at San Siro Stadium

July 18, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany, at Veltins Arena

July 23, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany, at Volksparkstadion

July 23, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany, at Olympiastadion

August 2, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland, at PGE Narodowy

August 9, 2024 – Vienna, Austria, at Ernst-Happel-Stadion

August 16, 2024 – London, UK, at Wembley Stadium

August 17, 2024 – London, UK, at Wembley Stadium

Taylor Swift started her Eras to celebrate her career's last ten years, with each performance being divided into ten distinct eras or acts to explore her albums conceptually. The albums included in the tour are Midnights, Lover, Folklore, and more.