When is Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour leaving Netflix? Fans flood social media with disappointment over the streamer

Taylor Swift performed her Reputation Stadium Tour in support of her sixth studio album of the same name. The tour ran from May 8, 2018, to November 21, 2018, and was later compiled into a concert film by Paul Dugdale. The film was released in partnership with the streaming giant Netflix on December 31, 2018, and has been available to watch on the platform ever since.

However, Netflix has apparently decided to remove the film from its platform, according to the exclusive reveal by What’s On Netflix, which states in its report:

"Netflix confirmed its removal in its “New on Netflix” newsletter to various publishers and :outlets online. A removal notice will begin to be displayed around a month before its departure. The removal applies to all Netflix regions."

The report also provides the reason why a Netflix exclusive is being removed, stating:

"Netflix has been removing dozens of its Original titles. The reason why some Originals have been removed often comes down to ultimate ownership of a show or movie and that Netflix has license for a fixed period. That does appear to be the case here, with the concert licensed to Netflix for a five-year fixed window, and that window is now coming up."

The news that the concert film will not be available on Netflix anymore has since then gone viral, with fans expressing their disappointment on social media, as exemplified by the tweet below:

Netizens react to Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour leaving Netflix

Netizens were quick to react to the news Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour was leaving Netflix, taking to social media, particularly Twitter, to express their feelings on the matter.

Many expressed their disappointment at the news by stating that it was unbearable, while others expressed incredulity at the news that an original Netflix film was leaving Netflix. Some also expressed their wish for a petition to restore the film to the streaming platform.

A brief overview of Taylor Swift's music career

Taylor Swift had one of her major album successes with her second studio album, Fearless, which was released on November 11, 2008. The diamond-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.

However, after being unable to purchase the master recordings and the rights to them from her first label, Big Machine Records, after her contract expired, the singer chose to re-record her albums to gain full ownership over them.

Taylor Swift's first re-recorded album, Fearless (Taylor's Version), which was released on April 9, 2021. The album peaked was chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The second re-recorded studio album, Red (Taylor's Version), which was released on November 12, 2021. The multi-platinum-certified album achieved chart-topping success across several major album charts.

The third studio album re-recording, Speak Now (Taylor's Version), was released on July 7, 2023. This gold-certified album not only topped the Billboard 200 but also made its mark on the Australian and Kiwi album charts, among others.

The fourth studio album re-recording, 1989 (Taylor's Version), was released on October 27, 2023. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 as well as other major album charts.