Who are Taylor Swift’s backup singers? All about Eras Tour vocalists

Taylor Swift has been one of the most influential celebrities of the last two years because of her incredibly successful Eras Tour. The TIMES 2023 Person of the Year has broken records with The Eras Tour, which became the highest-grossing concert tour of all time at the end of 2023, reaching the $1-billion mark.

Since the first show in Glendale, Arizona, Taylor Swift has won her fourth Album of the Year at the Grammys, released her 11th studio album, and broken many individual and collective records with The Eras Tour.

Although Taylor is the center of attraction of the tour, she is supported by a selection of assorted vocalists, dancers, and a team of experts to help make the concert an overwhelming success. Taylor is accompanied by a team of 15 accompanying dancers and four singers.

Although many special guests have also featured in many shows of the Eras Tour, they haven't featured in The Eras Tour movie.

A list of Taylor Swift's accompanying vocalists in The Eras Tour

Taylor's four backup vocalists are called Starlights, and they form a close-knit group that has been together for most of her life. These four backup vocalists accompany the singer in all her Eras Tour shows and have been instrumental in making The Eras Tour movie such a grand success.

Melanie Nyema

Melanie Nyema (via The Eras Tour)

Melanie Nyema is one of the two vocal co-captains of the Starlights. She has been a part of Taylor Swift's background cohort ever since her Red Tour in 2013. Nyema graduated from South California University and had worked with big names like Taylor Hicks and Barry Manilow before she joined Taylor Swift's Starlights. She has backed many other artists, including Gladys Knight, Solange Knowles, Sara Bareilles, Imagine Dragons, and Florence + The Machine.

The singer first performed with Taylor at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards and has stuck around for over 10 years now.

Kamilah Marshall

Kamilah Marshall (via The Eras Tour)

Kamilah Marshall is the other vocal co-captain for Starlights. She has also worked with Taylor Swift for over 10 years and has been connected to the 14-time Grammy winner since her Red Tour in 2013.

Right after graduating high school, Kamilah Marshall joined a tour with the show Heartstrings, which featured stars like Salt-N-Pepa, Patti LuPone, and Nell Carter. The Starlights captain has also appeared on a number of television shows and has worked on the soundtracks for Sex and the City 2 and Highway. In 2021, she was invited as a party guest in Taylor Swift's All Too Well: The Showt Film.

Eliotte Nicole Woodford

Eliotte Nicole Woodford (via The Eras Tour)

In 2013, Taylor Swift hired Eliotte Woodford to perform on the Starlights in The Red Tour, and the vocalist has been part of her inner circle ever since. Woodford graduated from Washington University in St. Louis with a degree in dance. However, she was also a part of the cappella group Mosaic Whispers.

The vocalist has worked as a singer and a dancer in many shows for artists like Toni Braxton, Ne-Yo, Wayne Brady, and Pitbull. Moreover, she has appeared on the show Dancing With the Stars.

Jeslyn Gorman

Jeslyn Gorman (via The Eras Tour)

According to The Swift Agency, Jeslyn Gorman has been with the Starlights since The Reputation Tour in 2018. The vocalist is the newest member of the Taylor Swift cohort and used to sing with stars like Nick Jonas, Meghan Trainor, Rita Ora, Jason Derulo, and others before joining The Eras Tour.

Moreover, Gorman makes her own music as a solo artist.