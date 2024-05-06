Who is Robert Allen? All about Taylor Swift's tour manager

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest pop stars of her generation and has sold hundreds of millions of albums. She was named 2023 Person of the Year by TIME magazine, and her incredibly successful Eras Tour is breaking records left, right, and center.

The Eras Tour has already crossed the $1 billion threshold in revenue, making it the highest-grossing concert tour in history. Moreover, it's expected to cross the $2 billion mark by the end of 2024.

Taylor Swift also released her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19, 2024, and it reached the top-10 positions of Billboard's Hot 100 in its debut week.

Such an internationally acclaimed celebrity needs an efficient team working around the clock to function properly. Swift's management company, 13 Management, does the job, and her tour manager, Robert Allen, is at the helm of it.

Who is Taylor Swift's tour manager, Robert Allen?

Robert Allen has been Taylor Swift's tour manager throughout her career and continues to hold that position. Allen is also the younger sibling of Def Leppard's drummer, Rick Allen.

Rick Allen overcame a left-arm amputation and continued to play for his band. The drummer was ranked #7 on Gigawise in the list of the Greatest Drummers of All Time. Through Robert Allen's contact, Swift also got to perform with Def Leppard on an episode of CMT Crossroads.

Presently, Robert Allen is Swift's full-time manager and the head of 13 Management, making him one of the most influential people in the music industry operating from behind the scenes.

All about Taylor Swift's management company, 13 Management

Opening Night of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

13 Management is Taylor Swift's management company, and she has been the firm's sole owner since its inception. Although little is known about the firm's internal business, Swift actively takes part in all the proceedings and delegates very little to the employees.

Although much of the firm is shrouded in secrecy, some members of the 13 Management's close circle were revealed in Taylor Swift's documentary, Miss Americana.

The company's top management comprises Swift's family: Andrea and Scott Swift and her brother, Austin Swift. They handle the big-money licensing deals for television and films.

Under Swift's family, Robert Allen, her tour manager, has the most power in 13 Management. He also works as Swift's full-time manager and is one of the most powerful people in the music industry at present.

Tree Paine has been Swift's publicist since 2014. Before working for Taylor and 13 Management, Paine worked for Interscope Records for almost 19 years. She met Taylor in 2007 and was hired in 2014, right before the release of 1989.

Frank Bell holds the position of Director of Radio and Research and is also a shareholder at 13 Management. He manages the radio outreach and creates marketing strategies for the company. When Frank Bell joined 13 Management in 2010, Robert Allen said:

"Frank brings solid relationships and strong tactical radio expertise and insight to 13 Management. As we ramp up for the Taylor Swift Speak Now World Tour in 2011, Frank will be an invaluable resource to manage our radio outreach and develop our marketing research initiatives."

In September 2023, Douglas Baldridge took over as the general counsel at 13 Management after Jay Schaudies' retirement. Schaudies was a talent manager and lawyer at Swift's firm and had been with the company since its inception.

Baldridge is an experienced litigator who represented Swift in the infamous sexual harassment case she won in 2017. Apart from Baldridge, Swift works with famous music industry lawyer Donald Passman, who wrote the book All You Need to Know About the Music Business.

Erica Worden works in 13 Management as Swift's personal assistant and road manager. Worden accompanies Swift in all her concerts and tours and has been a part of her inner circle since the very beginning.

Additionally, Swift's team at 13 Management also consists of Austin Fish and Jaidam Kirpich.