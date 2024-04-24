"Where are the famous songs?": Pet Shop Boys' Neil Tennant criticizes Taylor Swift's songs as The Tortured Poets Department dominates charts

Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe were recently speaking in Kings Cross, Central London, where the subject of Taylor Swift's recent studio album - The Tortured Poets Department - invited Tennant's criticism of the artist's work.

The singer, 69, believes that the US megastar's music is "disappointing," the Mirror reported. Talking about the songs from Swift's latest album, Tennant said,

"I was looking at the chart today and it is all Taylor Swift. She sort of fascinates me as a phenomenon because she is so popular. But then I listen to the record and I think, Where are the famous songs? What is Taylor's Billie Jean? Shake it off? I listened to that the other day, and it is not Billie Jean, is it?"

The synth-pop duo were at Kings Cross to speak at a promotional event for the upcoming release of their 15th studio album - Nonetheless - which is set to release on Friday, April 26.

Neil Tennant attributed Swift's success to a desire for a collective experience

Taylor Swift At The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards (Image via Getty/Jamie McCarthy)

Talking about Swift and her large-scale popularity, Neil Tennant pointed out that the singer's success might be due to a desire for a collective experience, the Mirror reported.

The singer further said,

"I like the fact that it brings people together, but the one disappointing thing is the music, not the lyrics."

The synth-pop idol then stated how he thought it was her fascination with her love life that had led to Swift's music "lacking variety." This comes at a time when the Swifties around the world are guessing which tracks from her recent studio album are about her British exes, Matty Healy and Joe Alwyn.

Neil Tennant further recalled how his fellow 1980s stars Culture Club had much more variety to offer to listeners through their music. Coming back to Taylor's subject, Tennant said,

"To have a successful pop career now, you have to have a series of relationships, which are amazing and then break up tragically."

Tennant's criticism comes in parallel to Swift's Tortured Poets Department, already grabbing the title of the fastest-selling album of the year.

Neil Tennant also weighed in on Drake's unauthorized sample

Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event (Image via Getty/Amy Sussman)

Elsewhere, in an interview with NME, Neil Tennant also spoke out about the Drake incident from October last year. This refers to the band's alleged infringement accusation against Drake for using their hit West End Girls in one of the tracks on his 8th studio album, For All the Dogs.

Back then, the duo had taken to X to highlight the issue, saying,

"Surprising to hear Drake singing the chorus of West End Girls in the track All the Parties in his new album. No credit given or permission requested."

Shedding light on the incident in his recent interview, Neil Tennant pointed out that it was all resolved now. Tennant and Lowe began talking by recalling the differences between the rap in the 80s and that of the modern world.

Tennant shared how modern a lot more words than the "classic early '80s Grandmaster Flash Style" which was the school he belonged to. Lowe humorously remarked on Tennant's comment, saying, "We should have just auto-tuned you and turned you into Drake."

On the subject of Drake, Tennant further said,

"It's all sorted now, but I must say it was a really nice bit on the record. He sang it very well."

As the Pet Shop Boy's fans await the release of their upcoming album this Friday, the duo has confirmed it to have 10 tracks.