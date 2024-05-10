All changes Taylor Swift made to the Eras tour following ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ release: New setlist, costumes, & more

Taylor Swift made several changes to the Eras Tour after she returned to the outing following the release of her latest album - The Tortured Poets Department. Apart from taking over the stage at the La Défense Arena in Paris (May 9) with seven songs from her new album, the Grammy-winning singer was also seen in new costumes.

Fans witnessed Taylor inaugurating the European leg in a custom 'Versace Lover bodysuit' and a sunset orange blazer. The singer also wore a new white gown while performing on tracks from the new album for the first time - But Daddy I Love Him, Down Bad, Fortnight, I Can Do It With a Broken Heart, and more.

Taylor Swift began the European leg of Eras tour on May 9 (Image via Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images)

Additionally, the reconstructed Eras tour now includes new choreography, enhanced visual effects, and snippets from the new TTPD album on the big screen. The setlist for the tour has also undergone several changes as hits like The Archer and Long Live were cut from the Speak Now era.

Taylor Swift also merged the Folklore and Evermore eras while excluding tracks like Tis the Damn Season, Tolerate It, The 1, and The Last Great American Dynasty. The Folk-more era now includes seven performances on - Cardigan, Betty, Champagne Problems, August, Marjorie, and Willow.

Taylor Swift welcomes Eras Tour with 10 new costumes and a reconstructed setlist

The ongoing Eras Tour now comprises at least 10 costumes representing different Eras. As mentioned earlier, Taylor Swift opened the show with the Lover era in a glamourous set of a Versace Lover bodysuit and sunset orange blazer. The singer then changed into a black and silver dress with black boots for the Fearless era.

The Red portion of the Eras tour still opened with a slogan tee, and this time around the tee read "This is not Taylor's Version". She then switched to a glimmering Red bodysuit for the other half of the portion as she sang a 10-minute version of All Too Well.

While the Roberto Cavalli bodysuit for the Reputation era has seen no changes in the last 14 months, the Folk-more set is now being welcomed with a fresh yellow gown. The 1989 era reminded fans of the original era as Taylor Swift wore a blue mini-skater skirt and a hot-pink crop top.

The all-new TTPD era also allowed fans to witness Swift in an all-new white gown embroidered with the album's lyrics. She also topped off the outfit with a matching white overcoat. For the remaining section of the era, she changed into a 'black sequin crop top' and a gold coat.

Taylor Swift wore a new two-toned pink dress for the surprise songs Paris and Loml. The singer wrapped up the performance while adorning a new Navy blue bodysuit for the Midnight era as she performed on Lavendar Haze, Anti-Hero, Midnight Rain, Vigilante Sh*t, Bejeweled, and Mastermind

Taylor Swift released The Tortured Poets Department in April 2024 (Image via Neilson Barnard / Getty Images)

The Grammy-winning singer also re-ordered some of the eras for the ongoing tour while adding and removing some tracks. The new order and setlist for Taylor Swift's Eras tour now includes:

Lover - Miss American and the Heartbreak Prince, Cruel Summer, The Man, You Need to Calm Down, and Lover Fearless - Fearless, You Belong with Me, and Love Story Red - 22, We Are Never Getting Back Together, I Knew You Were Trouble, and All Too Well Speak Now - Enchanted Reputation - Ready For It?, Delicate, Don't Blame Me, Look What You Made Me Do Folk-more - Cardigan, Betty, Champagne Problems, August, Marjorie, and Willow 1989 - Style, Blank Space, Shake It Off, Wildest Dreams, and Bad Blood The Tortured Poets Department - But Daddy I Love Him, So High School, Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?, Down Bad, Fortnight, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, and I Can It With A Broken Heart Surprise songs - Paris, and Loml Midnights - Lavendar Haze, Anti-Hero, Midnight Rain, Vigilante Sh*t, Bejeweled, and Mastermind

The choreographic changes to the Eras tour comprised the inclusion of guitars for the Paris set, while the Loml set was performed with piano. Black-and-white visuals were also added to the tour along with alien spaceships and moving platforms.

Taylor Swift's 11th studio album - The Tortured Poets Department - was released last month on April 19. The singer had been working on the album for the last two years as she continued to tour across the globe for her Eras Tour.

Taylor's double album broke several streaming and sales records across the world with 31 thrilling tracks, including - Fortnight, The Tortured Poets Department, Down Bad, But Daddy I Love Him, Florida, Loml, The Alchemy, Clara Bow, and The Bolter, among others.