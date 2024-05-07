Keith Urban’s ‘High’ Las Vegas Residency: Presale code, how to get tickets, & all you need to know

Las Vegas will be grooving to country music as Grammy-winning star Keith Urban returns to the city this fall for a residency called 'High.' Keith's 10-day residency will be held in the heart of Sin City with back-to-back performances at the Fontainebleau (Hotel) in Las Vegas.

The Somebody Like You singer has divided the residency into two legs of five shows each, spanning late 2024 and early 2025. While the first leg will be held starting on October 4 this year, the second leg will be held a few months later, starting on February 15, 2025.

The tickets for both legs of Keith's residency are available through Ticketmaster and Live Nation presale beginning on May 8. Fans can use the presale code 'SOUNDCHECK' and book their tickets by visiting Ticketmaster.com or Livenation.com starting at 10:00 a.m. PDT.

Keith Urban's Las Vegas residency includes two legs (Image via @keithurban / Instagram)

The tickets for the residency will also be available through a Citi Card presale starting at 12:00 p.m. CDT on May 7. Exclusive to people with a Citi credit or debit card membership, the presale can be taken advantage of by visiting citientertainment.com. Members registered for Keith's fan club on his website, keithurban.com can enjoy the Ville: Phoenix Club presale starting this Tuesday.

A 24-hour venue presale will also begin on Wednesday, followed by partner presales from Vibee and SiriusXM. The general tickets for the residency will finally go on sale starting this Friday, May 10. The general tickets can be booked along with VIP packages and official platinum tickets from Ticketmaster.com for a limited time.

Keith Urban’s 'High' Las Vegas Residency dates

Keith Urban will take over the stages at the Fontainebleau (Hotel) in Las Vegas this fall as he officially begins the first leg of the 'High' residency. The five-day leg will include consecutive performances from the Grammy-winning singer on October 4, 5, 9, 11, and 12.

Following a break of over four months, Keith will begin the second leg of the Las Vegas residency in February 2025. The second leg will begin on February 14 and continue for four more performances on February 15, 19, 21, and 22.

While the details about openers or support artists for the fall residency are not yet revealed, all ten Sin City shows are confirmed to be lined with fresh music from Keith Urban's twelfth studio album.

The upcoming project does not have a title or a tentative release date as of the writing but includes recently released music like Go Home W U and Messed Up As Me.

Keith Urban’s 'High' Las Vegas Residency highlights his upcoming studio album (Image via Rick Kern / Getty Images)

The lead single of the album, Straight Line, was released on February 2 this year and has already surpassed over 390K views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, fans can also watch Keith Urban live in Nashville on June 8 as he performs at the TNNissan Stadium for the 2024 CMA Fest.

Keith will also perform at Grant Park in Illinois on July 6 for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race. Before heading for the Las Vegas residency, he will hold shows at Springfield's Illinois State Fair and Mt. Pleasant's Soaring Eagle Casino on August 9 and 24.