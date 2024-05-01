Young Miko's ‘XOXO’ tour 2024: Presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Puerto Rican rapper and songwriter, Young Miko, is set to take over stages across North America as she revealed the dates for the 'XOXO' tour in 2024. The rising singer took to Instagram to inform fans of her headlining tour, which begins this summer on July 31.

Miko's 'XOXO' tour 2024 is powered by Live Nation and supports her latest album, att., which was released last month on April 5. The much-awaited tour spans almost three weeks and will be hosted in over 19 different cities across the United States.

The tickets for Young Miko's 'XOXO' tour are first available through an artist presale that begins at 10:00 a.m. CDT on May 1. Additional presales from Ticketmaster and Live Nation will also begin this Wednesday and can be taken advantage of by registered members for a limited time.

Miko's XOXO tour begins on July 31 (Image via @itsyoungmiko / Instagram)

The VIP packages for the tour, allowing access to soundchecks, merchandise gifts, and other fun activities, will be available for over 72 hours starting May 1 through vipnation.com. Sponsors and partners, including Unify, the HOB Foundation, and Spotify, will begin their member-exclusive presales on Thursday, May 2, followed by the venue presales at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

Young Miko fans will get access to the general on-sale of the tour tickets by Friday, May 3. The VIP packages for the 'XOXO' tour 2024 will also go on sale for over 10 weeks starting on Friday. Fans can book their tickets from Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

Young Miko's 'XOXO' tour 2024: Dates and venues

After releasing a new album last month, Young Miko is going on a North American outing called the 'XOXO' tour in 2024. The summer tour will begin on July 31 with the Puerto Rican icon taking the stage at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, Colorado.

The August dates for Miko's tour will be filled with performances at Wheatland's Hard Rock Live Sacramento, San Jose Civic, Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Fontainebleau Las Vegas, and Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

She will also take up the stage at Austin's Moody Amphitheater, Houston's Smart Financial Center, Rosemont Theatre, Bridgeport's Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, and The Met in Philadelphia.

Young Miko will then host a show at Boston's Leader Bank Pavilion, followed by three consecutive performances at The Theater in Washington, DC, Atlanta's Coca-Cola Roxy, and Orlando's Hard Rock Live. The rising star will officially wrap up the tour in Hollywood, Florida, with a final show at the Hard Rock Live of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11.

At the time of writing the article, neither Young Miko nor Live Nation had revealed details about supporting artists or openers for the summer tour.

Young Miko's XOXO tour spans across North America (Image via Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

The dates and venues for Young Miko's 'XOXO' tour are:

July 31 - Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Colorado

August 3 - Hard Rock Live Sacramento, Wheatland, California

August 6 - San Jose Civic, California

August 9 - Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix, Arizona

August 10 - Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Nevada

August 12 - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, San Diego, California

August 15 - Peacock Theater, Los Angeles, California

August 19 - Moody Amphitheater, Austin, Texas

August 20 - Smart Financial Centre, Houston, Texas

August 21 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving, Texas

August 24 - Rosemont Theatre, Rosemont, Illinois

August 27 - The Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York

August 30 - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, Bridgeport, Connecticut

August 31 - The Met, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

September 1 - Leader Bank Pavilion, Boston, Massachusetts

September 4 - The Theater at MGM National Harbor, Washington, DC

September 6 - Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta, Georgia

September 7 - Hard Rock Live, Orlando, Florida

September 11 - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida

Released in April this year, att. is Young Miko's debut album, which had been in the works for over two years. The project explores varying genres and experiences like heartbreaks, love, childhood, and more through 16 catchy tracks. Some of the most popular tracks from the album include Rookie of the Year, Arcoíris, Tamagotchi, Ay Mami, Offline, Princess Peach, and ID, among others.